Photos show devastation as Cyclone Freddy hits southern Africa a second time

By Jintak Han | Mar 14, 2023

Close to 200 people were killed in Malawi as Cyclone Freddy moved into the southeastern African country after a second landfall in Mozambique. Blantyre, Malawi’s second-largest city and its financial capital, was hit hardest, accounting for most of the casualties, with hundreds of people also injured and 37 missing.

Jack Mcbrams/AFP/Getty Images

Freddy emerged in early February off the coasts of Indonesia and western Australia, quickly turning into one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever observed in the Southern Hemisphere. It hit Madagascar on Feb. 19 and made its first devastating landfall in Mozambique on Feb. 24, before making a loop, bringing it back to the African continent less than three weeks later.

People walk up a flooded hill in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Amos Gumulira/AFP/Getty Images

A resident wades through a flooded street near Quelimane, Mozambique, on Sunday.

Andre Catueira/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

@MalawiRedCross via Storyful

A collapsed road in Blantyre, Malawi, on Monday.

Amos Gumulira/AFP/Getty Images

Associated Press

An injured man is taken to a hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, on Monday.

Thoko Chikondi/AP

Relatives search for bodies of their loved ones at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital mortuary in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday.

Eldson Chagara/Reuters

A man carries his belongings at a displacement center in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday.

Thoko Chikondi/AP

The young are among those sheltering at a displacement center in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday.

Thoko Chikondi/AP

A mother and her child at a displacement center in Blantyre, Malawi, on Tuesday.

Thoko Chikondi/AP

Women wash clothes in a stream in Quelimane, Mozambique, on Monday.

André Catueira/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han and Olivier Laurent