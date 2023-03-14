Photos show devastation as Cyclone Freddy hits southern Africa a second time

World
Close to 200 people were killed in Malawi as Cyclone Freddy moved into the southeastern African country after a second landfall in Mozambique. Blantyre, Malawi’s second-largest city and its financial capital, was hit hardest, accounting for most of the casualties, with hundreds of people also injured and 37 missing.
Jack Mcbrams/AFP/Getty Images
Freddy emerged in early February off the coasts of Indonesia and western Australia, quickly turning into one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever observed in the Southern Hemisphere. It hit Madagascar on Feb. 19 and made its first devastating landfall in Mozambique on Feb. 24, before making a loop, bringing it back to the African continent less than three weeks later.
Jack Mcbrams/AFP/Getty Images
Amos Gumulira/AFP/Getty Images
Andre Catueira/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
@MalawiRedCross via Storyful
Amos Gumulira/AFP/Getty Images
Associated Press
Thoko Chikondi/AP
Eldson Chagara/Reuters
Thoko Chikondi/AP
Thoko Chikondi/AP
Thoko Chikondi/AP
André Catueira/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy wrecks Malawi, Mozambique
