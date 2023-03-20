Mauritania’s ancient libraries could be lost to the expanding desert

Africa
Deep in the Sahara desert, in the former trading hub of Chinguetti, lie libraries that hold literary treasures from centuries ago.
This Mauritanian city, once a stop along the trans-saharan trade route, boasts 13 libraries and some 6,000 manuscripts. Their teachings range from Islamic law to poetry to mathematics.
Preserving the documents, some of which date back to the 12th century is no small feat.
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Chinguetti used to have about 30 such libraries, all filled with writings from around the world. Now 13 remain, and just five are open to the public, according to Agence France-Presse. Their treasures were collected over hundreds of years from pilgrimages to Mecca and other voyages. But the Sahara is expanding, and as the desert sand encroaches on the oasis city with every year, some historians worry the texts may not be protected much longer.
Despite calls for the texts to be moved to more protected sanctuaries, Saif al Islam al Ahmed Mahmoud, one of the libraries’ overseers told the BBC in 2020 the manuscripts would be nothing without the libraries that hold them.
“It’s impossible to give up your house, your leg or your eye and preserve them at the same time,” he said. “This is our inheritance.”
Credits
Photo editing by Olivier Laurent. Production by Reem Akkad.