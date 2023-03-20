Africa

Mauritania’s ancient libraries could be lost to the expanding desert

By Ruby Mellen and Marco Longari | Mar 20, 2023

Deep in the Sahara desert, in the former trading hub of Chinguetti, lie libraries that hold literary treasures from centuries ago.

This Mauritanian city, once a stop along the trans-saharan trade route, boasts 13 libraries and some 6,000 manuscripts. Their teachings range from Islamic law to poetry to mathematics.

Preserving the documents, some of which date back to the 12th century is no small feat.

This aerial view shows the desert surrounding old city in Chinguetti, Mauritania.

A man walks toward the mosque in Chinguetti, on March 17. In 1996, UNESCO designated the city as a World Heritage site.

Abdullah Habbot, 45, holds an ancient manuscript in the library founded by his family over 200 years ago.

Approximately 1,400 other privately owned manuscripts are preserved in Habbot’s library.

Habbot stands next to a manuscripts on a display window at his library.

Habbot’s library is among 13 remaining historic libraries in Chinguetti.

The Sahara is expanding southward endangering the libraries in this city which was once a vibrant trading and religious center.

Chinguetti used to have about 30 such libraries, all filled with writings from around the world. Now 13 remain, and just five are open to the public, according to Agence France-Presse. Their treasures were collected over hundreds of years from pilgrimages to Mecca and other voyages. But the Sahara is expanding, and as the desert sand encroaches on the oasis city with every year, some historians worry the texts may not be protected much longer.

Despite calls for the texts to be moved to more protected sanctuaries, Saif al Islam al Ahmed Mahmoud, one of the libraries’ overseers told the BBC in 2020 the manuscripts would be nothing without the libraries that hold them.

“It’s impossible to give up your house, your leg or your eye and preserve them at the same time,” he said. “This is our inheritance.”

Saif al Islam al Ahmed Mahmoud has 700 manuscripts preserved in his family’s library.

Ahmed Salah, 40, of the Moulaye Mhamed Ould Ahmed Sherif Library poses with one of his manuscripts.

Salah holds one of the manuscripts his family has been responsible for over the past 20 years.

A young student reads before heading to school in Chinguetti.

Credits

Photo editing by Olivier Laurent. Production by Reem Akkad.