In Photos: Fire at migrant center in Mexico near U.S. border kills dozens

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 28, 2023

A fire broke out at a migrant detention facility close to the U.S.-Mexico border, killing at least 39 people and injuring 29, the Mexican government said Tuesday, calling the deaths a “tragedy.”

The blaze began in a center run by the National Migration Institute (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, just south of El Paso.

The INM said in a statement the fire began around 10 p.m. local time Monday in the accommodation area of the facility, which was housing 68 men from Central and South America.

March 28 | Ciudad Juarez

Emergency and rescue team members arrive to the fire where at least 39 migrants died at Immigration National Institute.

March 28 | Ciudad Juarez

Forensic workers lift the bodies of migrants, mostly from Venezuela, who died in the fire.

March 28 | Ciudad Juarez

Members of the National Guard stand during the rescue for migrants.

March 27 | Ciudad Juarez

Firefighters and Mexican soldiers stand during the rescue for migrants from the immigration station.

March 27 | Ciudad Juarez

Children from Venezuela watch as Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants rom inside the National Migration Institute.

March 27 | Ciudad Juarez

Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants.

March 27 | Ciudad Juarez

Viangly, a Venezuelan migrant, reacts outside an ambulance for her injured husband Eduard Caraballo while Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants.

March 27 | Ciudad Juarez

Mexican authorities and firefighters remove injured migrants.

March 27 | Ciudad Juarez

Mexican authorities assist an injured migrant.

March 27 | Ciudad Juarez

Firefighters and police on the scene.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Adela Suliman