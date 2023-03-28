In Photos: Fire at migrant center in Mexico near U.S. border kills dozens

Americas
A fire broke out at a migrant detention facility close to the U.S.-Mexico border, killing at least 39 people and injuring 29, the Mexican government said Tuesday, calling the deaths a “tragedy.”
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
The blaze began in a center run by the National Migration Institute (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, just south of El Paso.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
The INM said in a statement the fire began around 10 p.m. local time Monday in the accommodation area of the facility, which was housing 68 men from Central and South America.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Luis Torres
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images
Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Adela Suliman