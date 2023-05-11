World

In photos: The scene at the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 ends

By Washington Post Staff | May 11, 2023

Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.

Danielle Villasana/For The Washington Post

In a move to clear out overwhelmed holding facilities, Border Patrol agents were told Wednesday to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at an immigration office in the United States within 60 days, according to a U.S. official. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and provided information to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Danielle Villasana/For The Washington Post

The Biden administration has been unveiling measures to replace Title 42, which suspended rights to seek asylum since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Danielle Villasana/For The Washington Post

May 11 | Yuma, Ariz.

Migrants wait to be processed by Border Patrol officers after they crossed in the U.S. illegally.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 11 | Yuma, Ariz.

A migrant father holds his daughter in his arms as he waits to be processed by Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally the border between the United States and Mexico.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 11 | Yuma, Ariz.

Migrants are processed by Border Patrol officers after they crossed in the U.S.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 11 | Yuma, Ariz.

Peruvian immigrant family members, who are seeking asylum in the United States, embrace as they wait to board a bus during processing by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

May 11 | Yuma, Ariz.

Migrants enter a van that will take them to a processing center.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 11 | Yuma, Ariz.

The silhouette of a migrant is seen through the barred window of a bus that will take them to a processing center.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

A member of the National Institute of Migration (INM) patrols as migrants gather on the banks of the Rio Bravo river to cross the border and turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents before Title 42 ends.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

A member of the National Institute of Migration (INM) talks to migrants as they gather on the banks of the Rio Bravo river to cross the border and turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

Migrants enter the Rio Bravo river to cross the border and turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

Mexican authorities patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as migrants gather to cross the border and turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

Migrants stand near a fence after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents before Title 42 ends.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

A migrant woman holds her child as asylum seekers gather to cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

Mexican authorities patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as migrants gather to cross the border and turn themselves in.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Matamoros, Mexico

Mexican authorities patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as migrants gather to cross the border.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

May 10 | Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border.

Christian Chavez/AP

Christian Chavez/AP

May 10 | Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Migrants gather near the border wall amidst heavy dust storms.

Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post

Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post

May 10 | Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Migrants gather near the border wall amidst heavy dust storms.

Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post

Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post

May 10 | Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Migrants gather near the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Ciudad Juárez.

Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post

Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post

May 10 | El Paso

Dailimar Valera, a Venezuelan migrant holds her 1-year-old daughter Antonella, while waiting in a dusty field to be picked up by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near the U.S. border wall.

Stringer/Reuters

Stringer/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher