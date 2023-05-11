In photos: The scene at the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 ends

World
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
Danielle Villasana/For The Washington Post
In a move to clear out overwhelmed holding facilities, Border Patrol agents were told Wednesday to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at an immigration office in the United States within 60 days, according to a U.S. official. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and provided information to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Danielle Villasana/For The Washington Post
The Biden administration has been unveiling measures to replace Title 42, which suspended rights to seek asylum since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Danielle Villasana/For The Washington Post
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Daniel Becerril/Reuters
Christian Chavez/AP
Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post
Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post
Danielle Villasana For The Washington Post
Stringer/Reuters
More from The Post
‘Now or never’: Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher