Middle East

In Photos: Israel launches strikes on Lebanon and Gaza after rocket barrage

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 7, 2023

Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem began amid high tensions, after Israel carried out airstrikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip early Friday and the risk of a wide-scale regional conflict grew. Israel said the strikes were in retaliation to a barrage of rockets fired from southern Lebanon and Gaza toward Israel on Thursday and overnight.

Fatima Shbair/AP

April 7 | Gaza City

Palestinians walk near craters on the ground after Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

April 7 | Gaza City

A Palestinian youth stands by the window of a damaged building after Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

April 7 | Gaza City

A Palestinian man checks a damaged car, in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes.

April 7 | April 7 | Al Qulaylah, Lebanon

Locals look on a small bridge that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike.

April 7 | Al Qulaylah, Lebanon

People inspect the damage inside a house following Israeli airstrikes.

April 7 | Gaza City

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike.

April 7 | Gaza Strip

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike.

April 7 | Gaza City

Palestinians look at destroyed area after Israel launched airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave.

April 6 | Shlomi, Israel

A man inspects damage to a shopping center from an intercepted rocket fired from Lebanon.

April 6 | Shlomi, Israel

The crater from an intercepted rocket fired from Lebanon that landed.

April 6 | Shlomi, Israel

An Israeli police bomb disposal unit member stands by the remains of a shell fired from Lebanon and intercepted by Israel.

April 6 | Bezet, Israel

Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Louisa Loveluck, Niha Masih and Helier Cheung