In Photos: Israel invades West Bank city, killing at least 8 Palestinians

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 3, 2023

Israel launched extensive air and ground attacks on Jenin starting early Monday, striking what it called a militant “operational command center” in a further escalation in the occupied West Bank city that is a hub of armed Palestinian resistance.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

The assaults were the start of an “extensive counterterrorism effort” centered on a densely populated Jenin refugee camp, according to Israeli officials, and were ongoing as of Monday afternoon. At least eight people were killed and 50 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, with 10 in critical condition. The Israel Defense Forces, which entered the area with about 1,000 soldiers, said the operation would continue indefinitely.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

July 3 | Jenin

Smoke billows from houses inside a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin after an Israeli strike.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

July 3 | Jenin

A convoy of army vehicles is seen during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp.

Majdi Mohammed/AP

Majdi Mohammed/AP

July 3 | Jenin

Palestinians run for cover during clashes with Israeli forces.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

July 3 | Jenin

Palestinian militants engage in a firefight with the Israeli military.

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 3 | Jenin

Palestinian militants engage in a firefight with the Israeli military.

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 3 | Jenin

Tires burn during an Israeli military raid in the militant stronghold of Jenin refugee camp.

Nasser Nasser/AP

Nasser Nasser/AP

July 3 | Jenin

Smoke rises as ambulances drive during an Israeli military operation.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

July 3 | Jenin

An injured Palestinian is carried into a hospital during an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

Nasser Nasser/AP

Nasser Nasser/AP

July 3 | Jenin

Palestinian women react during an Israeli military operation.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

July 3 | Jalameh

An Israeli military helicopter flies over the Jalameh crossing leading to the West Bank.

Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 3 | Jenin

Israeli military patrol a border during a raid on Jenin refugee camp at Salem checkpoint.

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

July 3 | Jenin

Tires are seen set on fire on a street after a Palestinian was killed during an Israeli military operation.

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Steve Hendrix and Niha Masih