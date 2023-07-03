In Photos: Israel invades West Bank city, killing at least 8 Palestinians

Middle East
Israel launched extensive air and ground attacks on Jenin starting early Monday, striking what it called a militant “operational command center” in a further escalation in the occupied West Bank city that is a hub of armed Palestinian resistance.
The assaults were the start of an “extensive counterterrorism effort” centered on a densely populated Jenin refugee camp, according to Israeli officials, and were ongoing as of Monday afternoon. At least eight people were killed and 50 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, with 10 in critical condition. The Israel Defense Forces, which entered the area with about 1,000 soldiers, said the operation would continue indefinitely.
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Steve Hendrix and Niha Masih