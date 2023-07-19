Africa

In photos: The scene in Nairobi as Kenyans protest tax hikes and rising prices

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 19, 2023

NAIROBI — Kenyans braced for more violence on Wednesday after a three-day protest began over tax hikes and rising prices. Police shut off roads leading to the presidency, businesses closed in the capital’s center, and commuter trains were suspended.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

At least 27 people have been killed since protests began last month, all of them shot, including two by rubber bullets, according to the Independent Medico Legal Unit, a civil society group that tracks deaths during unrest. On Wednesday alone, 12 were shot dead during protests, the group said, the same day that more than 50 schoolchildren were hospitalized after police tear-gassed their school.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Kenya’s opposition leaders, led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, have organized the protests partly because of skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, partly over last month’s tax hikes and partly because they allege last year’s elections were stolen — although foreign observers generally agreed the election was fair.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

July 19 | Nairobi

Kenya Police Officers patrol next to a vandalized car that has been used as a barricade by opposition supporters during anti-government protests. Kenya braced for a new round of protests despite the government warning it would not tolerate further unrest after earlier demonstrations turned violent with more than a dozen people killed.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

July 19 | Nairobi

Protestors hurl stones in Kibera slum during an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government. The protests began after President William Ruto’s government passed a finance bill last month imposing extra taxes designed to raise $1.4 billion annually. Kenya is deeply in debt to China after taking out a loan to build a high-speed railway.

Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

July 19 | Nairobi

A Police Officer fires a teargas canister. Kenya is periodically gripped by bouts of unrest, however, often linked to elections. Protesters are often met by a heavy-handed police response, in a cycle of confrontation marked by looting and vandalism by protesters and beatings and shootings by the police.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

July 19 | Nairobi

Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance react to tear gas.

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

July 19 | Nairobi

Riot police officers confront demonstrators.

Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

July 19 | Nairobi

A riot policeman reloads a teargas grenade launcher during clashes with protesters in the Kibera area.

Brian Inganga/AP

Brian Inganga/AP

July 19 | Nairobi

Protesters throw rocks at police during clashes next to a cloud of teargas.

Brian Inganga/AP

Brian Inganga/AP

July 19 | Nairobi

Police officers run as they confront supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance.

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

July 19 | Nairobi

Residents carry a man who they said was wounded in the leg by a stray bullet as he sat near his house, during clashes between police and protesters in the Mathare area.

AP

AP

July 19 | Nairobi

A protester hurls a stone.

Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

July 19 | Nairobi

A Kenyan Police Officer takes cover behind a police water truck.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

July 19 | Nairobi

Police officers detain a demonstrator.

Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

July 19 | Nairobi

A Police Officer fires a rubber bullet at a group of opposition supporters.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

July 19 | Nairobi

Riot police detain a supporter of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance.

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

July 19 | Nairobi

A Kenyan Police Officer takes cover behind a police water truck.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

July 19 | Nairobi

Kenyan opposition supporters gather next to a burning barricade.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Katharine Houreld and Rael Ombuor