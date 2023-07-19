In photos: The scene in Nairobi as Kenyans protest tax hikes and rising prices

Africa
NAIROBI — Kenyans braced for more violence on Wednesday after a three-day protest began over tax hikes and rising prices. Police shut off roads leading to the presidency, businesses closed in the capital’s center, and commuter trains were suspended.
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
At least 27 people have been killed since protests began last month, all of them shot, including two by rubber bullets, according to the Independent Medico Legal Unit, a civil society group that tracks deaths during unrest. On Wednesday alone, 12 were shot dead during protests, the group said, the same day that more than 50 schoolchildren were hospitalized after police tear-gassed their school.
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Kenya’s opposition leaders, led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, have organized the protests partly because of skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, partly over last month’s tax hikes and partly because they allege last year’s elections were stolen — although foreign observers generally agreed the election was fair.
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Monicah Mwangi/Reuters
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
Monicah Mwangi/Reuters
Brian Inganga/AP
Brian Inganga/AP
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
AP
Monicah Mwangi/Reuters
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Monicah Mwangi/Reuters
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
