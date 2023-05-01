World

In photos: Workers rally around the world to mark May Day

By Washington Post Staff | May 1, 2023

People squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice took to the streets of cities across Asia and Europe to mark May Day on Monday, in a global outpouring of worker discontent not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into lockdowns.

Aurelien Morissard/AP

French unions pushed the president to scrap a higher retirement age. South Koreans pleaded for higher wages. Spanish lawyers demanded the right to take days off. Migrant domestic workers in Lebanon marched in a country plunged in economic crisis.

While May Day is marked around the world on May 1 as a celebration of labor rights, this year’s rallies tapped into broader frustrations. Climate activists spray painted a Louis Vuitton museum in Paris, and protesters in Germany demonstrated against violence targeting women and LGBTQ+ people.

May 1 | Lille, France

Protestors take part in a demonstration on May Day (Labour Day), to mark the international day of the workers, more than a month after the government pushed an unpopular pensions reform act through parliament.

Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images

May 1 | Toulouse, France

Protesters march next to a burning trash can.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

May 1 | Toulouse, France

A protester throws a projectile during a demonstration.

Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

May 1 | Nantes, France

Demonstrators throw tear gas as they clash with police.

Stephane Mahe/Reuters

May 1 | Paris

Riot police officers face youths during a demonstration.

Aurelien Morissard/AP

May 1 | Paris

An explosive explodes during a demonstration.

Thibault Camus/AP

May 1 | Paris

Protesters walk through tear gas.

Thibault Camus/AP

May 1 | Paris

A protestor kicks a kiosk.

Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

May 1 | Stuttgart, Germany

Police units and protesters clash during a Labor Day rally.

Christoph Schmidt/AP

May 1 | Stuttgart, Germany

Police units clash with demonstrators.

Christoph Schmidt/AP

May 1 | Seoul, South Korea

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march.

Jintak Han/The Washington Post

May 1 | Lahore, Pakistan

A vehicle carrying former premier Imran Khan is surrounded by his supporters as he leads a rally to mark International Labor Day.

K.M. Chaudary/AP

May 1 | Jakarta, Indonesia

A worker holds up a smoke stick during a May Day rally.

Dita Alangkara/AP

May 1 | Jakarta, Indonesia

Workers shout slogans during a May Day rally.

Dita Alangkara/AP

May 1 | Oxford, Britain

Revelers attend May Day celebrations.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

May 1 | Athens, Greece

Supporters of the communist-affiliated PAME trade union hold carnations during a rally commemorating May Day.

Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

May 1 | Athens, Greece

Members of Greek labour unions protest during the May Day celebrations, to mark the international day of the workers, outside the Greek Parliament.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

May 1 | Athens, Greece

A protester holds a flare during a May Day rally.

Michael Varaklas/AP

May 1 | Istanbul

Police officers detain a demonstrator as people protest to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day.

Kemal Aslan/Reuters

May 1 | Istanbul

Police officers detain a demonstrator.

Kemal Aslan/Reuters

May 1 | Istanbul

A man is detained as he marches with other union members.

Emrah Gurel/AP

May 1 | Baghdad

Iraqi security forces deploy near the gate of the green zone during a demonstration.

Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

May 1 | Beirut

Supporters of the Lebanese Communist Party and members of the labour syndicate rally in Beirut.

-/AFP/Getty Images

