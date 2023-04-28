In Photos: Russian attacks hit cities around Ukraine, killing over a dozen people

World
Russian attacks hit cities around Ukraine, killing at least 19 people, officials said early Friday. In Kyiv, authorities said the capital came under the first missile attack since early March.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
A strike on an apartment building in the central city of Uman killed 15 people, Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry said. And in Dnipro, a young woman and a child were killed, the regional governor said. As air raid sirens sounded around the country, Ukraine’s armed forces said they thwarted 21 Russian cruise missiles.
