In Photos: Russian attacks hit cities around Ukraine, killing over a dozen people

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 28, 2023

Russian attacks hit cities around Ukraine, killing at least 19 people, officials said early Friday. In Kyiv, authorities said the capital came under the first missile attack since early March.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A strike on an apartment building in the central city of Uman killed 15 people, Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry said. And in Dnipro, a young woman and a child were killed, the regional governor said. As air raid sirens sounded around the country, Ukraine’s armed forces said they thwarted 21 Russian cruise missiles.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 28 | Uman

Firefighters work at an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine/AP

April 28 | Uman

Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a damaged residential buildings.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

April 28 | Kyiv

A woman walks past damaged residential buildings as she carries a child.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

April 28 | Uman

Rescuers evacuate a girl at the site of a damaged residential building after a missile attack.

STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

April 28 | Uman

Local residents react near the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

April 28 | Uman

Local residents react next to dead bodies in plastic bags, near the site of a heavily damaged residential building.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

April 28 | Donetsk

Local resident Vladimir Kotenev, 66, walks in a room of his house heavily damaged by recent shelling.

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

April 28 | Ukrainka

A local resident cleans debris from his apartment which was damaged by remains of a Russian missile.

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

April 28 | Donetsk

Russian military investigators inspect the rubble of a house destroyed by recent shelling.

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

April 28 | Donetsk

Russian military investigators inspect the rubble of a house destroyed by recent shelling.

Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

April 28 | Uman

Residents sit outside a residential building that was hit during a Russian attack.

Bernat Armangue/AP

April 28 | Uman

Dead bodies in plastic bags lie on the ground near the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

April 28 | Uman

Firefighters extinguish a fire on a damaged residential buildings.

Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

April 28 | Uman

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack.

Bernat Armangue/AP

April 28 | Uman

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile.

State Emergency Service Of Ukraine/Reuters

April 28 | Uman

Local residents and rescuers stand amidst the rubble at the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

April 28 | Uman

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack at a residential building.

Bernat Armangue/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Ellen Francis and Andrew Jeong