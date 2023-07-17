Asia

In photos: 13 found dead in flooded tunnel as South Korean storm toll rises to at least 40

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 17, 2023

Thirteen bodies were recovered from a tunnel in South Korea as the flooding death toll across the country rose to at least 40.

Kim Ju-hyung/AP

Cars were trapped in a tunnel underpass in Osong near the city of Cheongju, about 70 miles south of Seoul, when the Miho River burst its banks on Saturday.

Kim Ju-hyung/AP

July 17 | Cheongju

Rescue workers pump water out of a flooded underground tunnel in the town of Osong, North Chungcheong Province, as they search for missing people who are believed to have been submerged inside the tunnel after a nearby river overflowed due to heavy rain on July 15.

Yonhap/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yonhap/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 17 | Cheongju

Rescue workers search for missing people along the underground tunnel, where some 15 cars were trapped in floodwaters after heavy rains.

YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images

YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images

July 17 | Cheongju

Rescue workers search for missing people in the flooded underground tunnel. Up to 23 inches of rain has fallen on South Korea since Thursday, triggering landslides and road collapses, wiping out crops, and damaging homes and other buildings.

Yonhap/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yonhap/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 16 | Cheongju

Rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to the underground tunnel.

Kim Ju-hyung

Kim Ju-hyung

July 16 | Cheongju

South Korean soldiers move along a deluged road leading to the underground tunnel.

YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images

YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images

July 16 | Cheongju

South Korean policemen stand along a road leading to the underground tunnel.

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

July 16 | Cheongju

Policemen examine a vehicle which had been trapped inside the underpass that has been submerged by a flooded river caused by torrential rain.

Yonhap/Reuters

Yonhap/Reuters

July 16 | Cheongju

South Korean soldiers carry a tube to pump water out of the tunnel.

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

July 16 | Cheongju

South Korean rescue workers search for missing persons near a bus along a deluged road leading to the underground tunnel,

STR/YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images

STR/YONHAP/AFP/Getty Images

July 16 | Cheongju

Rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to the underground tunnel.

South Korea National Fire Agency/AP

South Korea National Fire Agency/AP

More from The Post

13 found dead in flooded tunnel as South Korean storm toll rises to 40

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; text by Frances Vinall