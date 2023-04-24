Africa

In photos: Diplomats evacuated from Sudan as fighting continues

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 24, 2023

More foreign powers evacuated diplomatic staff from Sudan on Sunday despite continued fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces in the capital, Khartoum, that has trapped millions of civilians on the front line.

AFP/Getty Images

One person was injured when a French diplomatic convoy came under fire in the city, Sudan’s military said, and an Egyptian diplomat was also shot and injured, according to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of United Nations staffers began a 19-hour exodus by road. The British, Canadian and Dutch governments all evacuated their embassies, officials said on Twitter, while the German Defense Ministry confirmed that it had started a mission to fly out German nationals — one of the only nations to do so.

AFP/Getty Images

April 24 | Khartoum, Sudan

Evacuation efforts have been hampered by intense fighting, including in Khartoum.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

April 24 | Djibouti

Spanish diplomatic personnel and citizens wait to disembark a military plane after they were evacuated from Sudan.

Spanish Defence Ministry/Reuters

Spanish Defence Ministry/Reuters

April 24 | Schonefeld, Germany

An Air Force Airbus carrying German citizens evacuated from Sudan lands at Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

J'rg Carstensen/AP

J'rg Carstensen/AP

April 24 | Torrejón de Ardoz

Passengers arriving from Sudan disembark a Spanish Air Force aircraft at Torrejón Air Base.

Spanish Defence Ministry/AP

Spanish Defence Ministry/AP

April 24 | Torrejón de Ardoz

An evacuee is embraced after disembarking from a Spanish Air and Space Force plane at Torrejon de Ardoz Airbase.

Spanish Foreign Ministry/Handout/Reuters

Spanish Foreign Ministry/Handout/Reuters

April 24 | Amman, Jordan

Jordanians evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport.

Raad Adayleh/AP

Raad Adayleh/AP

April 24 | Amman, Jordan

A man holds a child upon arrival at a military airport after being evacuated from Sudan.

Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images

Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images

April 24 | Amman, Jordan

A man carries a child on his shoulder as they arrive at a military airport.

Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images

Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images

April 24 | Amman, Jordan

A child looks on as Jordanian citizens and other nationals who were evacuated from Sudan arrive at Marka Military Airport.

Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters

Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters

April 24 | Amman, Jordan

People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport.

Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images

Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images

April 23 | Khartoum, Sudan

Smoke rises from a building next to a damaged car on a street.

HANDOUT/INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

HANDOUT/INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

April 23 | Khartoum, Sudan

Indonesian citizens board a bus as they will evacuate from the country.

Indonesian Embassy KBRI Khartoum/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Indonesian Embassy KBRI Khartoum/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

April 23 | Al-Azraq, Jordan

Soldiers are seen before departure for a military evacuation operation.

Bundeswehr Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bundeswehr Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

April 23 | Djibouti

French citizens are seen after arriving from Sudan.

Etat Major des Armies

Etat Major des Armies

More from The Post

Diplomats evacuated from Sudan, but tens of thousands of foreigners remain

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by John Hudson, Katharine Houreld and Annabelle Timsit