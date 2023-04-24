In photos: Diplomats evacuated from Sudan as fighting continues

Africa
More foreign powers evacuated diplomatic staff from Sudan on Sunday despite continued fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces in the capital, Khartoum, that has trapped millions of civilians on the front line.
One person was injured when a French diplomatic convoy came under fire in the city, Sudan’s military said, and an Egyptian diplomat was also shot and injured, according to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.
Hundreds of United Nations staffers began a 19-hour exodus by road. The British, Canadian and Dutch governments all evacuated their embassies, officials said on Twitter, while the German Defense Ministry confirmed that it had started a mission to fly out German nationals — one of the only nations to do so.
