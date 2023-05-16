Asia

In photos: The scene in New Zealand after hostel fire kills at least six people

By Washington Post Staff | May 16, 2023

At least six people are dead and 11 unaccounted for after a fire broke out overnight at a multistory hostel in New Zealand’s capital, in what fire officials are describing as their “worst nightmare” and a once-in-a-decade event.

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 16 | Wellington

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel. Multiple people are believed to be dead after a fire ripped through the 92-room hostel.

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 16 | Wellington

Fire and emergency crews work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge. Firefighters arrived at the scene about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday to find a fire that was rapidly spreading and burning through the roof of the building.

Lucy Craymer

Lucy Craymer

May 16 | Wellington

Firefighters work at the scene. The large number of residents in the building complicated the rescue mission. Five people were rescued off the roof, said Nick Pyatt, the Wellington fire commander.

AAP Image/Masanori Udagawa/REUTERS

AAP Image/Masanori Udagawa/REUTERS

May 16 | Wellington

A firefighter stands in a decontamination shower at the site of a fire at the hostel.

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

May 16 | Wellington

Police stand guard at the site of the fire.

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

May 16 | Wellington

Emergency personnel work at the scene.

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 16 | Wellington

Emergency services attend to the fatal fire at the hostel.

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

May 16 | Wellington

A general view of emergency services after the blaze.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

May 16 | Wellington

Firefighters attend to the fatal fire.

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

May 16 | Wellington

The hostel shows signs of damage after the fire.

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 16 | Wellington

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, center left, and Finance Minister Grant Robertson survey the scene. Hipkins told reporters that first responders were pulled in from “across the region” to help fight the blaze. He promised a full investigation into the fire, which he described as “an absolute tragedy.”

Ben Mckay/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ben Mckay/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 16 | Wellington

Dion Bennett, acting Wellington District commander, center, speaks to the media at the scene of the fatal hostel fire.

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Rachel Pannett and Sammy Westfall