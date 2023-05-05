Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

All the king’s ... swans? A quiz on the British royals’ assets.

When thinking about British royal wealth, the first thing that comes to mind might be all the palaces and jewel-laden crowns. But you may find it surprising to learn that many of the country’s sea creatures, bodies of water and vast tracts of tax-free land are also royal.

How much do you know about the properties and other assets owned by the king, the royal family or the Crown?

Question 1 of 10 Which of the following are royal? Wild swans in England and Wales Swans in the Swansea Bay only Ducks in England and Wales Duck ponds in England

Question 2 of 10 King Charles III technically owns: All the stingrays and sea horses in England All the dolphins, sturgeons, whales and porpoises in the United Kingdom All the sharks and jellyfish in the United Kingdom

As monarch, Charles also benefits from the Crown Estate, a collection of land and asset holdings originating from the Norman Conquest in the 11th century. It’s an independently run company, and its profits go to the state treasury. But the royals benefit from those profits.

Question 3 of 10 Which of these marquee properties are royal? London’s Regent Street The London Eye The British Museum

Question 4 of 10 Which of these buildings is royal? The Royal Opera House Westgate Oxford shopping center The Churchill War Rooms

Question 5 of 10 Is the British seabed royal? No way! Yes, but only the seabed within 80 miles of London Yes, the seabed out to 12 nautical miles offshore in the United Kingdom

Besides the property of the Crown Estate, royals also profit from the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall, ancient empires that generate income for the monarch and their eldest male heir, respectively — in this case, Charles and Prince William.

The heirs can’t sell core duchy properties. But they are entitled to the profits from leasing rights and investments. Charles, for example, received an annual payment of more than 20 million pounds ($25 million) in recent years. Royal duchies, unlike other businesses and landed estates in Britain, are exempt from corporate and capital gains taxes, though Charles voluntarily paid income tax.

Question 6 of 10 The Duchy of Lancaster encompasses: Hotels and holiday cottages Mines and golf courses Castles and chapels All of the above

Question 7 of 10 Which one of these places is royal? The Victoria and Albert Museum The Dartmoor Prison

Question 8 of 10 How many acres of land does the royal family own or profit from in the United Kingdom? 20,000 acres, or half the size of Washington, D.C. About 43,000 acres, nearly the size of Washington, D.C. 200,000 acres, approximately five times the size of Washington, D.C. More than 400,000, or about 10 times the size of Washington, D.C.

Question 9 of 10 Are the Isles of Scilly royal? No Yes

Hundreds of thousands of items make up the Royal Collection, one of the largest art collections in the world. Though it is not personally owned by the monarch, it is held in trust by the king as sovereign.

Question 10 of 10 Which of these artworks are part of the Royal Collection? 250 paintings by Picasso More than 500 artworks by Leonardo da Vinci 50 paintings and 200 drawings by Van Gogh

From the streets of London

The Washington Post asked similar questions to residents of London to find out how much locals know about the property and other assets owned by royals. See how you did compared with them.

Editing by Reem Akkad, Samuel Granados and Marisa Bellack. Copy editing by Susan Doyle.