Scenes of violent protests in Dakar

Africa
Unrest brought Senegal’s capital to a standstill this week as protests erupted. Demonstrators in Dakar set cars on fire and threw rocks at police. Police fired tear gas on the crowds. On Thursday, nine people were killed across the country when the turmoil reached a fever pitch after a court sentenced opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to jail time for “corrupting youth.” Sonko was acquitted on additional charges of rape and death threats.
The charges, which his supporters call politically motivated, are tied to accusations that Sonko, 48, raped a young woman who worked in a beauty parlor. Sonko denies the charges.
The sentencing under Senegalese law would prevent Sonko from running for president in February. There are growing fears that President Macky Sall may seek a third term despite the two-term constitutional limit for the presidency.
The government restricted internet access Friday and temporarily outlawed motorbikes. By then, Reuters reported, calm had returned to some parts of the city; shops reopened and people resumed their daily errands. But one tailor told the news agency he didn’t see an end to the anger.
“Young people are motivated, they will not let this go,” Cheikh Hann said. “The government cannot eliminate opponents.”
