This browser does not support the video element.

Africa

Scenes of violent protests in Dakar

By Ruby Mellen | Jun 2, 2023

Unrest brought Senegal’s capital to a standstill this week as protests erupted. Demonstrators in Dakar set cars on fire and threw rocks at police. Police fired tear gas on the crowds. On Thursday, nine people were killed across the country when the turmoil reached a fever pitch after a court sentenced opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to jail time for “corrupting youth.” Sonko was acquitted on additional charges of rape and death threats.

Associated Press

The charges, which his supporters call politically motivated, are tied to accusations that Sonko, 48, raped a young woman who worked in a beauty parlor. Sonko denies the charges.

The sentencing under Senegalese law would prevent Sonko from running for president in February. There are growing fears that President Macky Sall may seek a third term despite the two-term constitutional limit for the presidency.

Associated Press

Police fire tear gas from the back of a pickup truck at protesters in Dakar on June 1.

Guy Peterson

Guy Peterson

A demonstrator throws a rock at police in Dakar on June 1.

John Wessels

John Wessels

This browser does not support the video element.

Associated Press

The government restricted internet access Friday and temporarily outlawed motorbikes. By then, Reuters reported, calm had returned to some parts of the city; shops reopened and people resumed their daily errands. But one tailor told the news agency he didn’t see an end to the anger.

“Young people are motivated, they will not let this go,” Cheikh Hann said. “The government cannot eliminate opponents.”

Associated Press

A man wipes his eyes as he walks past burning tires near Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar on June. 1.

Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A policeman fires a tear gas at protesters outside Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar on June. 1.

Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This browser does not support the video element.

Associated Press

Cars were set on fire in Dakar during protests on June. 1.

Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

The aftermath of violent protests that took place at the gates of the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar.

Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

More from The Post

The latest from The Washington Post