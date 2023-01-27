‘This is our exchange fund’: Inside Ukraine’s POW detention center

WESTERN UKRAINE — Finally, it was his turn in a long line of men in matching navy uniforms. Pavlo Klimash recited a phone number to the security guard and then stated his name, preceded by “prisoner of war.”

“I’m calling my mother,” he said.

No one answered. He tried again, but still no one picked up. Fifteen-minute phone calls home are only possible once or twice a month. Klimash would have to wait at least two more weeks before trying again.