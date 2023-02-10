Moments of hope as rescuers find people alive in the rubble

A young Turkish boy named Poyraz was found alive beneath the rubble in the city of Kahramanmaras and carried to an ambulance by paramedics. Abdul Hamid, a 19-year-old Syrian, was pulled out on a stretcher, surrounded by twisted piles of metal and branches in Hatay. Over 100 hours after the earthquake, 60-year-old Eyup Ak was found alive in Adiyaman and carried out on a stretcher with bits of building debris caked on his face and hair.