Middle East

Moments of hope as rescuers find people alive in the rubble

By Joshua Carroll, Kenneth Dickerman and Leila Barghouty | Feb 10, 2023

The likelihood of finding survivors in Turkey and Syria is dwindling every day. But moments of unexpected survival and triumph have brought light into a mission that’s nearing the threshold where rescue switches to recovery. Rescuers on both sides of the border are working through frigid winter weather and unpredictable aftershocks to find anyone who may still be alive.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

This girl was under the rubble for four days in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP

Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP

With overnight temperatures hovering around freezing in southeastern Turkey, victims tangled in knots of rebar and crumpled concrete have to outlast the cold and their injuries — without food or water — while they wait to be extracted.

Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP

Rescuers carried survivors of all ages, swaddled in Mylar blankets and coated in dust, out of razed buildings on Friday — four days after the earthquake hit.

Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP

A young Turkish boy named Poyraz was found alive beneath the rubble in the city of Kahramanmaras and carried to an ambulance by paramedics. Abdul Hamid, a 19-year-old Syrian, was pulled out on a stretcher, surrounded by twisted piles of metal and branches in Hatay. Over 100 hours after the earthquake, 60-year-old Eyup Ak was found alive in Adiyaman and carried out on a stretcher with bits of building debris caked on his face and hair.

Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP

Poyraz is carried to an ambulance after being rescued in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

Reuters

Reuters

Rescuers carry 19-year-old Syrian survivor Abdul Hamid on a stretcher in Hatay, Turkey.

REUTERS/Emilie Madi

REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Eyup Ak, 60, survived 104 hours under the rubble in Adiyaman, Turkey.

AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

Minutes apart, two teenage sisters were rescued Friday in Kahramanmaras after spending 99 and 101 hours, respectively, under the rubble. As the hands of several rescuers gently pulled one sister’s small body out of the wreckage, she brushed her hair out of her face.

AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

This browser does not support the video element.

/TWP

Ayse, 25, was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras on Friday. In Gaziantep, a teenager named Adnan Mohammet Korkut was rescued looking largely uninjured, as his mother hovered over him amid a crowd of emergency responders.

/TWP

Rescuers remove 25-year-old Ayse out of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP

Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP

Adnan Mohammet Korkut's mother stands over him as he is being rescued in Gaziantep, Turkey.

IHA via AP

IHA via AP

In Hatay province, a newborn baby and his mother were both pulled alive from rubble Thursday. Yagiz, just 10 days old, was remarkably awake and stirring as he was handed softly between rescuers and taken to a nearby hospital.

IHA via AP

This browser does not support the video element.

/TWP

The fire department from Istanbul pulled a boy named Veli to safety Thursday after he was trapped for 89 hours in a heavily damaged building. The group cheered as they pulled a conscious and alert boy from a hole in the broken floor.

/TWP

This browser does not support the video element.

/TWP

In Syria, where rescuers have less advanced tools to carry out their mission, finding survivors has become even less likely. But there was a moment of joy Thursday when a father was reunited with this son.

/TWP

Jomaa Biazid’s home was flattened in the earthquake, killing his wife and daughter. Biazid’s 18-month-old son, Ibrahim, was found in a hospital in Afrin.

/TWP

This browser does not support the video element.

/TWP

Siobhán O’Grady in Cairo contributed to this report.

/TWP

More from the Post

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Editing by Reem Akkad.