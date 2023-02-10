Moments of hope as rescuers find people alive in the rubble

Middle East
The likelihood of finding survivors in Turkey and Syria is dwindling every day. But moments of unexpected survival and triumph have brought light into a mission that’s nearing the threshold where rescue switches to recovery. Rescuers on both sides of the border are working through frigid winter weather and unpredictable aftershocks to find anyone who may still be alive.
With overnight temperatures hovering around freezing in southeastern Turkey, victims tangled in knots of rebar and crumpled concrete have to outlast the cold and their injuries — without food or water — while they wait to be extracted.
Rescuers carried survivors of all ages, swaddled in Mylar blankets and coated in dust, out of razed buildings on Friday — four days after the earthquake hit.
A young Turkish boy named Poyraz was found alive beneath the rubble in the city of Kahramanmaras and carried to an ambulance by paramedics. Abdul Hamid, a 19-year-old Syrian, was pulled out on a stretcher, surrounded by twisted piles of metal and branches in Hatay. Over 100 hours after the earthquake, 60-year-old Eyup Ak was found alive in Adiyaman and carried out on a stretcher with bits of building debris caked on his face and hair.
Minutes apart, two teenage sisters were rescued Friday in Kahramanmaras after spending 99 and 101 hours, respectively, under the rubble. As the hands of several rescuers gently pulled one sister’s small body out of the wreckage, she brushed her hair out of her face.
Ayse, 25, was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras on Friday. In Gaziantep, a teenager named Adnan Mohammet Korkut was rescued looking largely uninjured, as his mother hovered over him amid a crowd of emergency responders.
In Hatay province, a newborn baby and his mother were both pulled alive from rubble Thursday. Yagiz, just 10 days old, was remarkably awake and stirring as he was handed softly between rescuers and taken to a nearby hospital.
The fire department from Istanbul pulled a boy named Veli to safety Thursday after he was trapped for 89 hours in a heavily damaged building. The group cheered as they pulled a conscious and alert boy from a hole in the broken floor.
In Syria, where rescuers have less advanced tools to carry out their mission, finding survivors has become even less likely. But there was a moment of joy Thursday when a father was reunited with this son.
Jomaa Biazid’s home was flattened in the earthquake, killing his wife and daughter. Biazid’s 18-month-old son, Ibrahim, was found in a hospital in Afrin.
