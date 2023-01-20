Ukrainians celebrate Epiphany amid conflict

World
KHARKIV, Ukraine — Five months ago, Russian forces bombed the Sarjdin Yar park in this northeastern city.
On Thursday, Ukrainians, braving winter weather, stripped to their bathing suits and jumped in a cross-shaped pool there, celebrating the Feast of the Epiphany — and life. Participants each jumped in three times, marking themselves with the sign of the cross. Others lined up to have a priest douse them with cold water.
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
The holiday, celebrated in the Orthodox tradition each year on Jan. 19, commemorates Jesus Christ’s baptism in the Jordan River.
It took on additional significance in Kharkiv this year, where Ukrainians are also celebrating Ukraine’s recent battlefield victories over the Russians, which allowed them to take back significant territory in recent months.
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Konstantin Mykhailenko, 54, celebrates the holiday each year, having missed it only a handful of times in his adult life. He spent the entire war in Kharkiv, which came under intense shelling. Even after his wife and kids left, he stayed behind to care for his elderly mother. His car was seriously damaged in one attack on the city.
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Oleksandr, 36, also stayed behind in Kharkiv. His family lives in Germany. He jumped back and forth through the water, then left with a friend to visit a sauna and eat grilled potatoes.
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Others celebrated the occasion in northern Saltivka, one of the areas of Kharkiv most devastated by the war.
Anatoliy Mazganoj, 70, participates in the tradition most years. “It’s good for one’s health and it purifies the body and soul,” he said.
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Olivier Laurent