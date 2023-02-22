Anna Kurkurina, 56, lives Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and has been rescuing wounded dogs from towns on the front line. Since the war began, the world champion in powerlifting has purchased and delivered more than 200,000 tons of animal food to the most devastated parts of the country.

