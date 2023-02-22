“Here we are without a future. Every day can be the last day.”
Year of war
Ukrainians reflect on a year of loss, resilience and fear.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Ukraine, every Ukrainian's life has changed — in ways both big and small.
The war has torn families apart. Many have lost homes, relatives or friends. Others have lost their jobs and dreams. Everyone has been robbed of their sense of security. ¶ Civilians have picked up arms to fight or volunteered to treat the wounded and deliver humanitarian aid. They have learned to survive and support each other under extreme circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and ruined marketplaces, under Russian occupation and in areas Ukraine still controls. ¶ No one has been left untouched.