A web of trenches shows Russia fears losing Crimea

With Ukrainian leaders vowing to retake all of their territory occupied by Russia, Moscow has readied elaborate defenses, especially in Crimea, the peninsula it annexed illegally in 2014, which is now one of the most fortified in the war zone.

After weeks of digging, the area around the small town of Medvedivka, near a crossing to mainland Ukraine, is webbed with an elaborate trench system stretching several miles. The passages are cut into the earth at angles to give soldiers a broader range of fire. Nearby are other fortifications, including deep ditches designed to trap tanks and heavy vehicles.

Satellite images provided to The Washington Post by Maxar, a commercial space technology company, show that Russia has built dozens of similar defenses.

“The Russian military, apparently, understands that Crimea will have to be defended in the near future,” said Ian Matveev, a Russian military analyst.

Medvedivka, Feb. 11 Trenches 500 FT Detail MEDVEDIVKA 3,000 feet of trenches To mainland Ukraine HIGHWAY M18 To Dzhankoi Trenches Piles of dragon’s teeth Vehicle placing the obstacles Three rows of dragon’s teeth Likely piles of materials Trenches Linear trenches Wood used to reinforce trenches Fighting vehicles Military depot Medvedivka, Feb. 11 Trenches 500 FT Detail MEDVEDIVKA 3,000 feet of trenches To mainland Ukraine HIGHWAY M18 To Dzhankoi Trenches Piles of dragon’s teeth Vehicle placing the obstacles Three rows of dragon’s teeth Likely piles of materials Trenches Linear trenches Wood used to reinforce trenches Armoured fighting vehicles Military depot Medvedivka, Feb. 11 Trenches N Detail 1,000 FEET MEDVEDIVKA Trenches spanning more than 3,000 feet To mainland Ukraine HIGHWAY M18 To Dzhankoi Trenches Trenches Piles of dragon’s teeth Vehicle placing the obstacles Three rows of dragon’s teeth Likely piles of materials Trenches Armoured fighting vehicles Linear trenches Wood used to reinforce trenches Towed artillery guns Military depot Medvedivka, Feb. 11 N Trenches Detail 1,000 FEET SYVASH LAKE MEDVEDIVKA Trenches spanning more than 3,000 feet To mainland Ukraine HIGHWAY M18 To Dzhankoi Trenches Trenches Piles of dragon’s teeth Vehicle placing the obstacles Three rows of dragon’s teeth Likely piles of materials Trenches Armoured fighting vehicles Linear trenches Wood used to reinforce trenches Tanks Towed artillery guns Military depot Self-propelled artillery Medvedivka, Feb. 11 N Trenches Detail 1,000 FEET SYVASH LAKE MEDVEDIVKA Trenches spanning more than 3,000 feet To mainland Ukraine HIGHWAY M18 To Dzhankoi Trenches Trenches Piles of dragon’s teeth Vehicle placing the obstacles Three rows of dragon’s teeth Likely piles of materials Trenches Armoured fighting vehicles Linear trenches Wood used to reinforce trenches Tanks Towed artillery guns Towed artillery guns Military depot Tank company Self-propelled artillery Medvedivka, Feb. 11 Trenches N Detail 1,000 FEET MEDVEDIVKA SYVASH LAKE Trenches spanning more than 3,000 feet To mainland Ukraine HIGHWAY M18 To Dzhankoi Trenches Trenches Piles of dragon’s teeth Vehicle placing the obstacles Three rows of dragon’s teeth Likely piles of materials Trenches Armoured fighting vehicles Linear trenches Wood used to reinforce trenches Trenches Tanks Towed artillery guns Towed artillery guns Military depot Self-propelled artillery Tank company Medvedivka, Feb. 11 Trenches Detail N 1,000 FEET SYVASH LAKE MEDVEDIVKA Trenches spanning more than 3,000 feet To mainland Ukraine HIGHWAY M18 To Dzhankoi Trenches Trenches Piles of dragon’s teeth Vehicle placing the obstacles Three rows of dragon’s teeth Likely piles of materials Trenches Armoured fighting vehicles Linear trenches Wood used to reinforce trenches Tanks Towed artillery guns Towed artillery guns Military depot Tank company Self-propelled artillery

Crimea in context Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 following months of pro-European protests in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. In 1954, the Soviet Union had transferred Crimea from the Russian Soviet republic to the Ukrainian Soviet republic. After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Crimea remained part of Ukraine, but Russia kept its Black Sea fleet based in Sevastopol, the largest city on the peninsula, under a long-term agreement. Russia now claims Crimea as its territory and occupies it, but international law, and most countries, still recognize Crimea as part of Ukraine.

The defenses have sprung up fast, ahead of an expected spring offensive by Ukraine. In just a few weeks, Russia built miles of fortifications near Vitino, a town on Crimea’s western coast — even though analysts say an amphibious assault is unlikely.

The BTM-3, a Soviet-era trenching machine, digs as fast as half a mile per hour, even when the ground is frozen. The U.S. Army once marveled at these machines, writing in an internal 1980 report that nothing comparable existed in the United States, Europe or Japan.

BTM-3 trenching machine This trench-digging machine has a rotor with buckets at the rear. The rotor is lowered behind the vehicle to dig the trenches. 23 FT The rotor unloads the soil next to the trench, creating front and rear parapets that are about 1.5 feet tall and provide additional protection. Parapets Up to 5 ft The BTM-3 digs straight, zigzag or curved trenches. It can dig 3½-foot-deep basic trenches or 5-foot-deep full-size trenches. In both cases the width at the bottom of the trench is about 2 feet. Dragon’s teeth Pyramidal antitank bollards. About 4 feet tall BTM-3 trenching machine This trench-digging machine has a rotor with buckets at the rear. The rotor is lowered behind the vehicle to dig the trenches. 23 FT The rotor unloads the soil next to the trench, creating front and rear parapets that are about 1.5 feet tall and provide additional protection. Parapets Up to 5 ft The BTM-3 digs straight, zigzag or curved trenches. It can dig 3½-foot-deep basic trenches or 5-foot-deep full-size trenches. In both cases the width at the bottom of the trench is about 2 feet. Dragon’s teeth Pyramidal antitank bollards. About 4 feet tall BTM-3 trenching machine This trench-digging machine has a rotor with buckets at the rear. The rotor is lowered behind the vehicle to dig the trenches. 23 FEET The rotor unloads the soil next to the trench, creating front and rear parapets that are about 1.5 feet tall and provide additional protection. The BTM-3 digs straight, zigzag or curved trenches. It can dig 3½-foot-deep basic trenches or 5-foot-deep full-size trenches. In both cases the width at the bottom of the trench is about 2 feet. Up to 5 ft Dragon’s teeth Pyramidal antitank bollards. About 4 feet tall BTM-3 trenching machine This trench-digging machine has a rotor with buckets at the rear. The rotor is lowered behind the vehicle to dig the trenches. 23 FEET The rotor unloads the soil next to the trench, creating front and rear parapets that are about 1.5 feet tall and provide additional protection. The BTM-3 digs straight, zigzag or curved trenches. It can dig 3½-foot-deep basic trenches or 5-foot-deep full-size trenches. In both cases the width at the bottom of the trench is about 2 feet. Up to 5 feet Dragon’s teeth Pyramidal antitank bollards. About 4 feet tall

Russia also uses raw manpower. Online Russian job listings have sought construction workers to fit trenches in Crimea with wood and concrete, for pay of more than $90 a day — enviable wages.

Satellite imagery shows that some obstacles in Crimea were built in a matter of days.

CRIMEA Detail Vitino Feb. 27 50 FT Mar. 12 Detail CRIMEA Medvedivka Jan. 3 400 FT Feb. 11 CRIMEA Detail Vitino Feb. 27 50 FT Mar. 12 Detail CRIMEA Medvedivka Jan. 3 400 FT Feb. 11 CRIMEA Detail Vitino Feb. 27 Mar. 12 50 FEET Detail CRIMEA Medvedivka Jan. 3 Feb. 11 400 FEET CRIMEA Detail Vitino Feb. 27 Mar. 12 50 FEET Detail CRIMEA Medvedivka Jan. 3 Feb. 11 400 FEET

The future of Crimea is a fraught subject. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to return it to his country’s control, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed never to give it up.

The region’s geography presents major difficulties for both Ukraine and Russia. Crimea is connected to mainland Ukraine by a narrow, swampy passage of land that could stall an offensive. But its proximity to the front could also prove dangerous for Russia’s occupation, isolating its forces and putting them in easy reach of Ukrainian weapons."

Though Russia has built defenses elsewhere, the scale in Crimea stands out. “For Putin, Crimea is just a sacred cow,” Matveev said. “If something happens, troops will be immediately sent to this line of defense.”

Satellite imagery reveals that many of Russia’s defenses were built along bodies of water, adding an extra obstacle against a potential Ukrainian ground offensive.

Fortifications across Crimea Armiansk, Feb. 16 Detail Piles of dragon’s teeth CRIMEA CANAL Trenches 1,000 FT Maslove, Jan. 3 Pile of dragon’s teeth Dragon’s teeth CANAL 300 FT Trenches Novoivanivka, Jan. 3 Dragon’s teeth NORTH CRIMEAN CANAL 300 FT Trenches Fortifications across Crimea Armiansk, Feb. 16 Piles of dragon’s teeth Detail CRIMEA CANAL Trenches 1,000 FT Maslove, Jan. 3 Pile of dragon’s teeth Dragon’s teeth CANAL 300 FT Trenches Novoivanivka, Jan. 3 Dragon’s teeth NORTH CRIMEAN CANAL 300 FT Trenches Fortifications across Crimea Armiansk, Feb. 16 Pile of dragon’s teeth Detail CRIMEA CANAL Trenches 1,000 FEET Maslove, Jan. 3 Pile of dragon’s teeth Dragon’s teeth CANAL 300 FEET Trenches Novoivanivka, Jan. 3 Dragon’s teeth NORTH CRIMEAN CANAL 300 FEET Trenches Fortifications across Crimea Armiansk, Feb. 16 Piles of dragon’s teeth Detail CRIMEA CANAL Trenches 1,000 FEET Maslove, Jan. 3 Pile of dragon’s teeth Dragon’s teeth CANAL 300 FEET Trenches Novoivanivka, Jan. 3 300 FEET Dragon’s teeth NORTH CRIMEAN CANAL Trenches

Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow at Ukraine’s National Institute for Strategic Studies, a government-financed research institute in Kyiv, said the extent of fortifications was the “best indication” of Russia’s fears.

But some Western officials worry that a direct fight over Crimea could lead to a dangerous escalation. Senior Russian officials, including former president Dmitry Medvedev, have implied that Moscow would use nuclear weapons to defend Crimea.

Trenches, tank traps and dragon’s teeth

Crimea has been fought over for centuries because of its strategic location. For Russia, it provides a year-round base for its Black Sea Fleet. Its beaches also make it a popular vacation destination, although the war has intruded.

During the Crimean War in the 1850s, Russia fought an alliance of European powers. Historians describe that conflict, which made widespread use of trench warfare, as a precursor to World War I. It also proved that Crimea, once considered a natural fortress, was vulnerable to modern seaborne attacks.

But Ukraine’s navy is weak. It also lacks the air power to dominate the peninsula from above. A traditional ground assault would have to come via a far more difficult path.

Obstacles have been placed along key roads that connect Crimea to mainland Ukraine.

Fortifications Melitopol Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held Sea of Azov 20 MI Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUS. Black Sea Sevastopol Fortifications Melitopol Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held area KHERSON OBLAST Sea of Azov 20 MI Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUS. Simferopol Sevastopol Black Sea Yalta ZAPORIZH. OBLAST Melitopol Berdyansk Mykolayiv Kherson UKRAINE Fortifications Russian-held area KHERSON OBLAST Syvash Sea of Azov Karkinit Bay Dzhankoy 20 MILES Kerch CRIMEA RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Yevpatoriya Simferopol Black Sea Black Sea Sevastopol Yalta ZAPORIZH. OBLAST Mykolayiv Melitopol Berdyansk Kherson UKRAINE Fortifications Dniper’s Gulf Russian-held area KHERSON OBLAST Syvash Sea of Azov Karkinit Bay Dzhankoy 20 MILES Kerch CRIMEA RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Yevpatoriya Simferopol Black Sea Black Sea Sevastopol Yalta Melitopol Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held Sea of Azov 20 MI Fortifications Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUS. Black Sea Sevastopol Melitopol Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held area Sea of Azov 20 MI Fortifications Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUS. Simferopol Sevastopol Black Sea Yalta ZAPORIZH. OBLAST Melitopol Berdyansk Mykolayiv Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held area KHERSON OBLAST Syvash Sea of Azov Isthmus of Perekop Fortifications Dzhankoy 20 MILES Kerch CRIMEA RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Yevpatoriya Simferopol Black Sea Black Sea Sevastopol Yalta ZAPORIZH. OBLAST Mykolayiv Melitopol Berdyansk Kherson UKRAINE Dniper’s Gulf Russian-held area KHERSON OBLAST Syvash Isthmus of Perekop Sea of Azov Karkinit Bay Fortifications Dzhankoy 20 MILES Kerch CRIMEA RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Yevpatoriya Simferopol Black Sea Black Sea Sevastopol Yalta Melitopol Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held Sea of Azov M18 M17 20 MI Arabat Spit Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUS. Nearly 20 miles Black Sea Sevastopol Melitopol Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held area KHERSON OBLAST Sea of Azov M18 M17 20 MI Arabat Spit Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUS. Nearly 20 miles Simferopol Sevastopol Black Sea Yalta ZAPORIZH. OBLAST Melitopol Berdyansk Mykolayiv Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held area KHERSON OBLAST M18 Syvash M17 Sea of Azov Karkinit Bay Arabat Spit Dzhankoy 20 MILES Kerch CRIMEA RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Yevpatoriya Nearly 20 miles Simferopol Black Sea Black Sea Sevastopol Yalta ZAPORIZH. OBLAST Mykolayiv Melitopol Berdyansk Kherson UKRAINE Dniper’s Gulf Russian-held area KHERSON OBLAST M18 M17 Syvash Sea of Azov Karkinit Bay Arabat Spit Dzhankoy 20 MILES Kerch CRIMEA RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Yevpatoriya Nearly 20 miles Simferopol Black Sea Black Sea Sevastopol Yalta For months, Russian forces have been building fortifications along key points of access in the Kherson region. They have also built fortifications near Melitopol, across what is known as the “land bridge” connecting Crimea to Russia through occupied Ukrainian territory. More recently, Russia has heavily fortified its defenses on the peninsula, which is connected to the Ukrainian mainland by the Isthmus of Perekop, a narrow strip of land measuring 4.3 miles at its widest. Geography may be Crimea’s best defense. Only two major roads lead onto the peninsula from the north. The M17 in the west is now heavily fortified, and the M18 in the east crosses a bridge that could be demolished. The Syvash lagoons, also known as the Putrid Sea, limit large-scale military movements, and the Arabat Spit to the east has mostly unpaved roads.

Russia has also built trenches along 20 miles of coastline in western Crimea, near Vitino. Satellite imagery from on March 31 shows that towed artillery has been added in the same area. Some analysts said the weapons’ deployment far from the active battlefield was perplexing.

Near Vitino, Mar. 12 Detail Dragon’s teeth Trenches Sand berm 200 FT BLACK SEA Mar. 31 Towed artillery 50 FT BLACK SEA Near Vitino, Mar. 12 Detail Dragon’s teeth Trenches Pile of dragon’s teeth Sand berm 200 FT BLACK SEA Mar. 31 Towed artillery BLACK SEA 50 FT Near Vitino, Mar. 12 Detail Dragon’s teeth 200 FEET Trenches Pile of dragon’s teeth Sand berm BLACK SEA Mar. 31 Towed artillery 100 FEET BLACK SEA Near Vitino, Mar. 12 Detail Dragon’s teeth Trenches 200 FEET Pile of dragon’s teeth Sand berm BLACK SEA Mar. 31 Towed artillery 100 FEET BLACK SEA

The battle for Crimea

It would require considerable time, effort and equipment to breach Crimea’s northern fortifications head-on, according to Steve Danner, a former U.S. Army engineer who served in the Persian Gulf War, the Iraq War and Afghanistan.

“The Russians do a very good job at preparing defensive positions,” Danner wrote in a message, comparing the fortifications around Crimea now to those used by the Soviet Union around Kursk in World War II — a battle that proved decisive in repelling Nazi troops.

Michael Kofman, a military analyst at CNA in Virginia, said that Ukraine is unlikely to seize Crimea in “the classical sense,” but that Kyiv could pursue a strategy of exhaustion by establishing fire control over access to Crimea.

“Over time it could make the situation in Crimea untenable, such that Russia might have to negotiate over its status,” Kofman said.

Ukraine is already testing this strategy. Since August, more than 70 suspected attacks by Ukrainian forces or their collaborators have targeted Russian sites in or near Crimea, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Many have been airstrikes, including attacks by drones. Some appear to have been the work of saboteurs. Though Russia intercepted some strikes, others succeeded — at times with devastating results.

Air, drone, artillery or explosive attacks on Crimea Successful Intercepted UKRAINE Russian-held area Sea of Azov CRIMEA RUS. 20 MI Black Sea Oct. 8 Crimean bridge MAR. 2022 MAY JULY SEPT. NOV. JAN. 2023 MAR. Events within 5 miles of each other are grouped together. Each event may include multiple individual strikes. Artillery includes shelling and missile attacks. Some events may not be included because of data availability. Data as of Mar. 21. Air, drone, artillery or explosive attacks on Crimea Successful Intercepted Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held area Sea of Azov Karkinit Bay Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUS. 20 MI Black Sea Sevastopol Oct. 8 Crimean bridge MAR. 2022 MAY JULY SEPT. NOV. JAN. 2023 MAR. Events within 5 miles of each other are grouped together. Each event may include multiple individual strikes. Artillery includes shelling and missile attacks. Some events may not be included because of data availability. Data as of Mar. 21. Air, drone, artillery or explosive attacks on Crimea Successful Intercepted Kherson UKRAINE Russian-held area Sea of Azov Karkinit Bay Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUS. Annexed by Russia in 2014 20 MILES Black Sea Black Sea Sevastopol Yalta Oct. 8 Crimean bridge MAR. 2022 MAY JULY SEPT. NOV. JAN. 2023 MAR. Events within 5 miles of each other are grouped together. Each event may include multiple individual strikes. Artillery includes shelling and missile attacks. Some events may not be included because of data availability. Data as of Mar. 21. Air, drone, artillery or explosive attacks on Crimea Successful Intercepted Kherson Dniper’s Gulf UKRAINE Russian-held area Syvash Sea of Azov Karkinit Bay Dzhankoy Kerch CRIMEA RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Yevpatoriya 20 MILES Simferopol Black Sea Black Sea Sevastopol Yalta Oct. 8 Crimean bridge MAR. 2022 APR. MAY JUNE JULY AUG. SEPT. OCT. NOV. DEC. JAN. 2023 FEB. MAR. Events within 5 miles of each other are grouped together. Each event may include multiple individual strikes. Artillery includes shelling and missile attacks. Some events may not be included because of data availability. Data as of Mar. 21.

In August, at least six explosions rocked Saki air base near Crimea’s western coast. Officials later said that Ukrainian special forces had carried out the attack, which damaged or destroyed at least eight military aircraft.

Strikes have also targeted Dzhankoy, a town in northern Crimea that is an important logistical hub for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Explosions rocked the city on March 20. They were later linked to a drone attack targeting Russian cruise missiles that were being transported by rail.

Perhaps the most spectacular attack took place on Oct. 8, when the Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait was damaged by an explosion. The 12-mile bridge was constructed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and provides road and rail links to Russia.

The future

Ben Hodges, a former commander of U.S. Army Europe and now an adviser with Human Rights First, said that unless Ukraine retakes Crimea, its economy will remain vulnerable. Russia could use Crimea’s ports to block Ukrainian trade, for example, or as a staging ground for future conflict.

“Ukraine will never be safe or secure or able to rebuild its economy so long as Russia occupies Crimea, because it blocks access to the Azov Sea and because the Black Sea Fleet is able to dominate the Black Sea coastline and ports of Ukraine,” Hodges said.

Hodges called on the United States to supply longer-range missiles to help force Russia out, including the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which can hit targets up to 186 miles away, potentially putting all of Crimea in range.

The fortifications on Crimea mean that Russia would be prepared for a long fight. Speaking to Russian state media this month, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said work on Crimea’s “defensive line” was on schedule.

“I stand by the position: If you want peace, prepare for war,” Aksyonov said.