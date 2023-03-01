SCROLL DOWN TO CONTINUE

YEAR OF WAR

A Kyiv apartment building’s power outages captures toll of Ukraine war

When Ukraine goes dark

One Kyiv apartment building coping with power outages shows the day-to-day toll of war in Ukraine away from the front line.

By
, 
, 
, 
and 
 

KYIV, Ukraine — A pall has settled over this apartment building. Families here know that at any moment the lights could go out, the heat could shut off, and the taps could run dry.

Russian troops were mere miles from this high-rise a year ago. The highway running through the leafy neighborhood of Obolon was seen as a likely route of attack on the center of the capital.

The troops never took Kyiv. But for people here, war did not end in April, with Russia’s retreat.

Away from the front line, Russia has relentlessly targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure. Attacks on power plants and communication towers, which are under U.N. investigation as potential war crimes, have added to the daily trauma endured by millions of Ukrainians.

Throughout the gray winter, cities across the country have been plunged into cold and darkness.

Jan. 2022

Jan. 2023

Kyiv

15 MILES

Kharkiv

15 MILES

Dnipro

15 MILES

Jan. 2022

Jan. 2023

Kyiv

10 MILES

Kharkiv

10 MILES

Dnipro

10 MILES

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Dnipro

Jan. 2022

Jan. 2023

10 MILES

10 MILES

10 MILES

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Dnipro

Jan. 2022

Jan. 2023

5 MILES

5 MILES

5 MILES

In this 22-story, 114-unit building, the outages have changed people’s lives and perspectives. The parking garage has become a bomb shelter, filled with seats, mattresses and a Ukrainian flag. Living on higher floors used to mean a better view. Now it means a longer climb.

Last spring, when Kyiv was under direct assault, more than two-thirds of the building’s residents fled. Almost all of them have returned, says Iryna Hrystina, who has worked as the concierge for 14 years.

Hardship brought neighbors together.

“Everyone has similar problems,” she says. “No electricity, no heating. It’s hard for the kids to walk upstairs to the 18th floor. It’s hard for the elderly too.”

Knock on any door here during a blackout and you’ll find people coping with the same challenges: what to eat, when to take the stairs, where to shelter from strikes, how to keep hope alive.

Adversity, adaptation, guilt

THE KOSIACHENKOS|FLOOR 17

Even on a morning when the lights are on, 3-year-old twins Illia and Kyrylo Kosiachenko still reach for their flashlights before heading off to school.

“Are we going to have to take the stairs?” they ask their mom, Inna, before dutifully shuffling out the door.

The toddlers are used to the unexpected, but climbing the 17 floors to their home never gets any easier.

After more than three months of outages, the Kosiachenkos have tried to adapt to life without power. They keep the tablets charged for the kids and use characters from Slavic folk tales to explain the war to them.

Flashlights that the twins carry around everywhere, even to kindergarten. After climbing the stairs to the apartment, Valentyna and Volodymyr Kosiachenko help the boys change in the dark. Illia and Kyrylo Kosiachenko spend most of the blackouts watching cartoons on tablets.

Volodymyr is all too aware that things could be worse for him and his family. His childhood friend, Kyrylo’s godfather, is stationed on the front line in Severodonetsk. Social media groups from his hometown in Chernihiv region show funerals almost every day.

As a father of three children, Volodymyr is legally exempt from fighting, but he feels conflicted.

“I really have a wish to join my friends,” he says. “But [my wife] thinks I’m needed here at home with my family at the moment.”

Fear, humor, gratitude

THE SOKOLENKOS|FLOOR 12

The first thing you hear after ringing the Sokolenkos’ doorbell is the incessant barking. It’s their chihuahua, Brad Pitt, or Pitt for short. They picked the name, they say, because of the resemblance.

To strangers, Pitt’s a quivering ball of curmudgeonly scorn, but to his owners, he’s been a source of solace and humor throughout the war. He refuses to adapt to the new reality, still insisting on his customary dinner of chicken cutlets or steak. When his family tried to feed him dog food, he turned up his nose.

Living through the blackouts, the Sokolenkos have developed an unexpected gratitude for each other and the mundane tasks that make up their days.

The war changed them.

Tetyana, who grew up speaking Russian, tries to speak only Ukrainian now. The family celebrated Orthodox Christmas this year for the last time, she says, because of its roots in the Russian church.

Even with the war and outages, Tetyana, who runs a dental business consultancy, still has to find a way to work. But she struggles to do her job when the internet cuts out.

In the darkness, life goes on. Tetyana and her husband, Igor, prepare a simple dinner of cold cuts and pickled vegetables; Eva practices gymnastics and shows her mom a wiggly tooth; Pitt demands a treat.

Two small LED lights brighten the Sokolenkos' main living area during blackouts. Tetyana looks at her daughter’s moving front teeth using cellphone flashlight. Tetyana and Igor check the planned power outrages for their building.

But the war is always near. Two days earlier, Russia launched a massive missile attack on the country. Some infrastructure sites were targeted, and one missile rammed into a Dnipro high rise not unlike the one the Sokolenkos live in. Forty-six people were killed.

“Obviously you imagine this could possibly happen to our building,” Tetyana says. “The most frightening part, for me, is being caught in the rubble and not understanding if you’re going to make it.”

Uncertainty, vigilance, preparation

THE VASYLKIVSKAS|FLOOR 20

Natalia and Gennadii Vasylkivska picked their light-filled apartment on the 20th floor for the view. Gazing northeast out their kitchen window you can see the local reservoir, known as the Kyiv Sea, and the sprawling park just a bike ride away.

But their view has changed since the invasion: What they see now are Russia’s most coveted targets. A power plant emitting steam in the distance. The dam that forms the Kyiv Sea — a direct hit could put all of Obolon underwater.

Ukraine’s government and its Western backers are trying to restore the country’s battered grid, but Russia’s attacks continue, and repairing and upgrading the power system will take years and cost billions.

The family is prepared for any scenario. Gennadii, who works at a pharmaceutical company, carries a 37-pound power bank back from his office each day. They pack bags with blankets, snacks and first-aid supplies in case they have to make a run for the shelter.

“I want to believe that our building, which is made of concrete, is more strong,” Gennadii says. “But nobody knows.”

Natalia and Gennadii Vasylkivska go out during the power cut in their building. The Vasylkivskas use flashlights during all around the apartment during blackouts. Every day, Gennadii brings power bank home from work so the family can plug the coffee maker into it in case of a power outage.

Sometimes the family shelters in their apartment, cramming themselves into a small hallway closet away from the windows.

The couple tries to find small ways to brighten the darkness.

On New Year’s Eve, Natalia says, they splurged on a bottle of fancy champagne and beautiful flutes to treat themselves after a year of war.

But the night was one of fear rather than celebration. Russian strikes hammered the capital and other parts of Ukraine, destroying buildings and forcing more power cuts. The couple spent the night in the dark garage. In their panic they forgot the champagne flutes.

They drank from the bottle and fell into a fitful sleep in the shelter shortly after midnight.

