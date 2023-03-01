YEAR OF WAR A Kyiv apartment building’s power outages captures toll of Ukraine war When Ukraine goes dark One Kyiv apartment building coping with power outages shows the day-to-day toll of war in Ukraine away from the front line. SCROLL DOWN TO CONTINUE Share this story Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

KYIV, Ukraine — A pall has settled over this apartment building. Families here know that at any moment the lights could go out, the heat could shut off, and the taps could run dry.

Russian troops were mere miles from this high-rise a year ago. The highway running through the leafy neighborhood of Obolon was seen as a likely route of attack on the center of the capital.

The troops never took Kyiv. But for people here, war did not end in April, with Russia’s retreat.

Away from the front line, Russia has relentlessly targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure. Attacks on power plants and communication towers, which are under U.N. investigation as potential war crimes, have added to the daily trauma endured by millions of Ukrainians.

Throughout the gray winter, cities across the country have been plunged into cold and darkness.



In this 22-story, 114-unit building, the outages have changed people’s lives and perspectives. The parking garage has become a bomb shelter, filled with seats, mattresses and a Ukrainian flag. Living on higher floors used to mean a better view. Now it means a longer climb.

Last spring, when Kyiv was under direct assault, more than two-thirds of the building’s residents fled. Almost all of them have returned, says Iryna Hrystina, who has worked as the concierge for 14 years.

Hardship brought neighbors together.

“Everyone has similar problems,” she says. “No electricity, no heating. It’s hard for the kids to walk upstairs to the 18th floor. It’s hard for the elderly too.”