She said Janjaweed forces used rape as a weapon to terrorize and humiliate women. She recounted the story of a woman captured by a Janjaweed fighter and raped at knife point. Bensouda told judges that the victim, who is also a witness in the case, said: “I screamed and another ... Janjaweed came with a sword, put it in my mouth and said he would cut me if I screamed.”