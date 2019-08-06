People shout slogans during a protest after the Indian government removed the special constitutiona status granted to the region of Kashmir, which both India and Pakistan claim, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Aug. 6, 2019. (Arshad Arbab/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

NEW DELHI – For the last 36 hours, Arusha Farooq has been hooked to her phone – making frantic calls, messaging repeatedly and then checking news sites in despair. But none of the calls connect, nor do the messages get read. News reports also have nothing from her hometown Srinagar, the capital of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, amid an Internet shutdown imposed by the Indian government.

“Right now, I’m just helpless,” said Farooq, 26, who teaches at a private college in Delhi. “I need to know that my family is safe.”

On Monday, in an incendiary move, the Indian government stripped the state of its autonomy guaranteed under the Constitution. The move angered and alienated many in Kashmir, raising the prospect of protracted violence in the restive region bordering Pakistan.

The step was taken amid a harsh clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley. Thousands of people were forced to stay home as troops patrolled barricaded streets. The Indian government suspended phone and Internet service. Schools remained shut and two former chief ministers of the state were arrested. On the website of the largest circulating local paper, there is only a blank page under “today’s paper.”

A day later, there has been almost no word from inside Kashmir, a situation many described as a “siege.”

Internet shutdowns are not new to Kashmir. The current shutdown is the 53rd this year. In fact, Kashmir accounts for more than 70 percent of all government imposed blackouts in the country. In one instance, mobile Internet remained suspended for 133 days in the wake of protests following the killing of popular militant Burhan Wani in 2016.

But Farooq says this is the first-time even landline networks have been shut down, leaving thousands of Kashmiris across the country with no means of getting in touch with their families.

Mudasir Amin, a doctoral student in Delhi, has also been wracked with worry. On Aug. 4, he received a panicked call from a 20-year-old neighbor who recently had a kidney transplant. The young man requested Amin to send him three months’ supply of medicine as uncertainty spread before the government announcement. Amin is concerned that the lack of medication could potentially endanger his friend’s life.

He has no idea if he can or will even be allowed to travel to his village if he flies to Srinagar. He has not heard from his friends who have left for there in the last two days. “Once you land there, you disappear in a black hole,” said Amin.

Calling it an “abrogation” of the rights of the people of Kashmir and their freedom of speech, Pranesh Prakash from the Centre for Internet and Society said, “This is in essence the declaration of internal emergency without official proclamation.”

While government sources called it a “precautionary” measure to contain violence as a result of the announcement, there is no clarity on how long a ban will remain in place. Vasudha Gupta, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said she had “no answer.”

“It’s like a pressure cooker situation,” said Sana Javed describing the prevailing atmosphere from Srinagar. The daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, a prominent Kashmir leader under arrest, she is one of the few people who’ve managed to communicate through an erratic broadband connection.

“By depriving people of their right to even protest, the government of India has just vindicated the feeling that everybody here shares - that what has happened is a violation of their right,” she said in a WhatsApp voice note sent to The Post.

The constitutional provision in contention gave Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority state, certain autonomous powers and was part of the terms of its accession to the Indian union in the aftermath of the partition of India and Pakistan. It gave special privileges to residents, like the sole right to buy property or hold government jobs, both of which will be now available for people from elsewhere in India.

The state has also been bifurcated into two federal territories. That will limit the authority of the state governments, giving more control to the central Indian government.

Since 1989, India has battled with militants in Kashmir fighting for independence from the country or seeking more autonomy. India and Pakistan control parts of the region and the two countries have gone to war previously over Kashmir.

Radha Kumar, a former government-appointed interlocutor to the state of Kashmir, called the government’s move a “death blow,” saying this would only mean losing the people of the Kashmir valley.

“My guess is Pakistan will try to flood the valley with troops with much heightened infiltration attempts. We may not see an immediate rise in militancy but again I would be extremely surprised if we don’t see more youth turning to the gun,” she said.

Pakistan has condemned India’s decision as illegal. In a tweet, Pakistan’s armed forces declared support for the struggle of Kashmiris saying they would go to “any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard.”

For ordinary civilians like Farooq who consider themselves Indians, the current situation has been an unkind cut. “I feel cheated that today I am not able to speak to my family in my own country,” she said.

Amin meanwhile is haunted by his mother’s last phone call. She told him they had no idea when they would be able to speak next. He recalled holding back tears when she wished he was with them, “‘Even we if die, at least we would be together’ she told me.’”

Media reports say over 40,000 additional troops have been deployed in Kashmir within a week. Kashmir is considered one of the world’s most heavily militarized zones with human rights groups claiming the presence of 500,000 to 700,000 troops. Residents have long accused the armed forces of excesses.

Kumar says cutting off people cannot be the answer: “Since you close all forms of democratic or peaceful avenues of expression, the resentment will turn to uglier, more violent forms of expression.”

Tania Dutta contributed to this story.

