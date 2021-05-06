The girls, Anna and Olivia, and their father, Tomás Gimeno, went missing on April 27 in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands.
Their mother, who is divorced from their father, alleges he told her she would never see him or her daughters again.
An official search began the following day on land and sea after Gimeno’s boat was found drifting in a Tenerife harbor with nobody on board.
The girls’ mother, Beatriz Zimmermann, earlier this week posted a video of her daughters in an effort to help find them.
A judge has ordered an information blackout on the investigation.