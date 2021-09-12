In the past week, hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated in the streets in the support of the prisoners, holding up spoons, in reference to the tool that the men reportedly used to dig out of a hole in the shower area and into a dirt road. Riots, with Palestinian inmates setting fire to their cells, have also been breaking out in prisons in Israel. On Friday, as Hamas called for a “day of rage,” a Palestinian was fatally shot by Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City after reportedly attempting to stab the Israeli officers.