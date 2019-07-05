Iran accused Britain of “sea piracy” on Thursday and warned of possible retaliation against UK shipping after the British navy’s seizure in the Mediterranean of a tanker that was transporting Iranian oil to Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to complain about the interception of the tanker by Royal Marines near Gibraltar on Wednesday, on the grounds that oil shipments to Syria violate European Union sanctions.

A senior Iranian official posted a tweet saying that Iran should retaliate by snatching British ships if Britain refused to let the tanker go. “If the UK doesn’t return the Iranian tanker, the duty of the responsible authorities is to seize an English oil tanker,” said Mohsen Rezaee, the Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council.

The Panamanian-flagged Grace 1 supertanker is currently in Gibraltar’s port, where its 28-member crew — mostly Indians, Pakistanis and Ukrainians — are being held as witnesses, not criminals, the Gibraltar authorities said.

It was the first time a European Union country had sought to forcibly apply sanctions against Syria since they were introduced eight years ago, and the move heightened tensions surrounding both the rapidly unraveling Iran nuclear deal and the safety of shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Iran did not say where any retaliation might take place, but the United States and Britain hold Tehran responsible for the recent incidents involving explosions aboard tankers in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf, where both the United States and Iran maintain an armed naval presence.

Iranian officials reiterated an accusation by an unnamed Spanish official quoted by the Associated Press that the United States had ordered the ship’s seizure. The shipment of fuel would violate U.S. sanctions that are far tougher than E.U. ones and were introduced last year as part of efforts to put pressure on President Bashar al-Assad’s regime to reform.

The government of Gibraltar, which is under British sovereignty, has denied however that any instruction came from the United States, as have British officials.

Iran does not dispute that the oil on the vessel was bound for Syria, but Tehran officials say they question the “legality” of the seizure. “Since Iran’s tanker was carrying fuel and oil to Syrian people for solely humanitarian purposes, the measure taken by the British government is not only illegal, but also inhumane,” said the Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency.

If evidence is found on board the tanker that the oil was bound for Syria, then arrests could follow, the Gibraltar Chronicle reported. Although the European Union does not have third party sanctions against Syria, British officials say the ship was seized under a clause forbidding certain supplies to Syria across E.U. territory.

If no charges are laid, Gibraltar will have to release the ship within 72 hours, the newspaper said.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news