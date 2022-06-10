Iran arrests 13 over Tehran bank heist, state media reports

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian authorities said Friday they have arrested 13 burglars who cut into the vault of a Tehran state bank from a neighboring building and stole 168 safe deposit boxes.
State TV showed footage of jewelry, gold coins and bundles of dollar bills laid out on a long table.
The thieves also allegedly stole surveillance cameras and other monitoring items from the bank, which is located on a major thoroughfare near Tehran University, and within walking distance of a police station.
Bank robberies are rare in theocratic Iran. If convicted, the suspects face lengthy prison sentences.