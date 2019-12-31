But the angry demonstrators defied appeals delivered over loudspeakers by the group’s leaders not to enter the embassy and smashed their way into one of the facility’s reception areas, breaking down fortified doors and bulletproof glass and setting fire to the room.

The protesters also smashed security cameras, set fire to two guardrooms and burned tires, blanketing the area in dense smoke.

Embassy civil defense workers could be seen beyond the gates attempting to put out one of the fires, as Iraqi security forces, who had made no attempt to prevent demonstrators from reaching the embassy, began to intervene to try to prevent them from going further inside the vast embassy compound.

The embassy lies inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, which is normally off limits to civilians. But earlier in the morning, hundreds of people walked unimpeded into the zone to join the demonstrations, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Some protesters began erecting tents nearby, indicating that they intend to remain for the long haul. Jaafar al-Husseini, the Kataib Hezbollah spokesman, said the group plans to encamp outside the embassy until it closes, a scenario with ominous echoes of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis.

U.S. Embassy officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The demonstration comes amid an outpouring of rage in Iraq directed against the United States for carrying out airstrikes Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah bases located around the Iraqi-Syrian border. The strikes were in response to the death of an American contractor in a rocket attack last Friday on a base housing U.S. troops in Kirkuk. The United States said it blames the rocket attack on the Iranian-backed group.

U.S. officials say their strikes were “defensive” and aimed at deterring further rocket attacks against U.S. personnel by Iranian allies in Lebanon.

But in Iraq they have been interpreted as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and of the rules governing the presence of the approximately 5,000 U.S. troops based there to help Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State.

The embassy compound is the largest U.S. diplomatic facility in the world and was opened with much fanfare over a decade ago as a symbol of American influence in Iraq. But on Tuesday it seemed as much a symbol of the vulnerability of the United States in an Iraq in which it now has few allies.

