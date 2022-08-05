Iran demands release of its citizen held in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Friday issued a public statement saying it is seeking the release of an Iranian national who has been held by Saudi Arabia since this year’s hajj pilgrimage, which concluded a month ago.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian issued the call during a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart. Iraq has served as mediator and facilitator of talks between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. The statement did not identify the detainee.