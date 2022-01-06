Thursday’s ceremony, also commemorating the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, Fatima, came as social media in Iran was awash with hashtags and images commemorating the crash of the Ukrainian plane that shocked the world on Jan. 8 2020. For days as Iran and the U.S. teetered on the verge of war, the paramilitary Guard denied downing the plane, ultimately deepening public mistrust and unleashing popular anger in Iran.