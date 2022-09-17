Iran leader appears in public after nearly two weeks

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke to students in person Saturday after being out of the public eye for nearly two weeks.
Khamenei called the pilgrimage of some 2 million Iranians to the Iraqi city of Karbala for the Arbaeen religious observance a “miraculous move,” his website reported.
Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the anniversary of Imam Hussein’s 7th-century death at the hands of Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala during the tumultuous first century of Islam’s history.