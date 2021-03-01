The meeting comes after Iran enacted a law late last month that restricted snap access for inspectors to some sites and surveillance cameras as Tehran complains it is not reaping the economic rewards it was promised in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Without the work of inspectors, “you don’t know whether you can sleep tight, or be very very concerned at night,” Grossi said. “The inspection work of the IAEA should not be put in the middle of a negotiating table as a bargaining chip.”

The IAEA’s board meeting comes amid a flurry of diplomacy to revive the nuclear deal ahead of Iranian elections later this year that could usher in a more hard-line government less open to talks.

Iran said on Sunday that it would reject an early meeting with the United States and European signatories to the Iranian deal because of their “recent positions and actions.” However, Western officials have said that Iran’s private response has been more nuanced, and it has sought assurances that talks would be limited to he nuclear deal.

Tehran contends that the Biden administration should return to the terms on the nuclear deal that the United States left in 2018, imposing sanctions on Iran in a campaign of “maximum pressure.” Unable to reap the economic benefits of the deal that put curbs on its nuclear program, Iran has in turn breached the terms of the agreement.

An International Atomic Energy Agency report issued earlier last month, and viewed by The Washington Post, stated that Iran has informed the Vienna-based organization that it had begun working on equipment needed to produce uranium metal, which can be used to produce nuclear warheads.

In addition it has increased quantity and quality of uranium enrichment it allows. Britain, Germany and France have forwarded a draft resolution to member states that would censure Iran for reducing its cooperation with the nuclear agency, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.

The draft, backed by the United States, voiced “serious concern” at Iran’s reduction in transparency and discontent with the lack of explanation from Tehran over uranium particles discovered at three old sites, the news agency reported.