Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said there would be no direct meeting between Iran and the United States as signatories gather Tuesday. “Unnecessary,” he tweeted.
The announcement followed a virtual meeting of Iran and signatories other than the United States on Friday.
The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018, reimposing sanctions on Iran. Unable to reap the economic benefits of the deal, Iran has argued that it should not be bound by the limits it puts on its nuclear program, and has gradually breached its commitments.
Iranian news agencies quoted Abbas Aragchi, the country’s deputy foreign minister, who attended the online meeting, as reiterating his government’s insistence that “termination” of U.S. sanctions was the first step in reviving the nuclear agreement and getting Tehran to end its “retaliatory” measures, including increasing the quantity and quality of its enriched uranium.
There was “no need for any negotiations on America’s return to the JCPOA,” he added, referring to the nuclear agreement. “The path ahead of the U.S. is fully clear.”