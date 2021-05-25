The council’s selections, which reflect the preferences of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, virtually guarantee the election of a hard-line government at a moment when Tehran is trying to revive a nuclear deal with six Western powers, roll back U.S.-imposed economic sanctions and mend relations with regional neighbors such as Saudi Arabia.
The lack of ideological diversity among the candidates will probably also suppress turnout in the election, raising questions at home and abroad about the legitimacy of the polls, analysts said. The election will be held on June 18.
One of the candidates, Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative cleric who currently heads Iran’s judiciary, is widely viewed as the front-runner and the consensus candidate of Iran’s hard-line factions. Raisi, who unsuccessfully ran for president four years ago, is also seen as a possible successor to Khamenei. He has been linked by human rights groups to mass killings of Iranian dissidents in 1988, when he served on a panel involved in sentencing prisoners to death.
When he registered earlier this month, Raisi said he was running for president “to change the executive management of the country, and fight relentlessly against poverty and corruption, humiliation and discrimination.”
Other candidates include Mohsen Rezaei, a former Revolutionary Guard Corps commander who has mounted several unsuccessful presidential campaigns; Saeed Jalili, a hard-liner and a former nuclear negotiator; and Abdolnaser Hemmati, the current governor of Iran’s Central Bank. The sole reformist candidate, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, is a former governor of Isfahan province who has little national standing.
Iran’s elections are often vigorously contested — with candidates from across the political spectrum registering to run — but hardly fair. The process is tightly managed by the country’s conservative leadership using mechanisms such as vetting by the Guardian Council and control of state media to shape the outcome.
The list announced Tuesday was latest sign of a determined effort to prevent reformists from winning any surprise victories at the polls, as happened in 1997, when Mohammed Khatami, a pro-reform cleric, won the presidency, and again in 2013, when Rouhani was first elected to office.
Winnowing the field of candidates before the election is one way of accomplishing that goal.
“The regime is somehow losing its risk appetite, as is evident from these candidates,” said Mahmoud Pargoo, lead author of Presidential Elections in Iran and a research fellow at the Alfred Deacon Institute at Deacon University in Victoria, Australia. “This simply shows the regime feels very threatened from elections and it doesn’t feel secure enough to have some kind of serious contest.”
The disqualified candidates include Ali Larijani, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator, and Eshaq Jahangiri, a reformist and Rouhani’s vice president. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a hard-liner who previously served two four-year terms as president from 2005 to 2013, was also excluded from the final list of candidates.
Iran’s reformists were losing popularity even before the state’s latest attempts to block them from the presidency. One reason was President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and his reimposition of sanctions, which were a “huge setback for moderates,” Pargoo said. Rouhani’s administration has also been faulted for its stumbling response to the coronavirus pandemic.