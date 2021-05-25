One of the candidates, Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative cleric who currently heads Iran’s judiciary, is widely viewed as the front-runner and the consensus candidate of Iran’s hard-line factions. Raisi, who unsuccessfully ran for president four years ago, is also seen as a possible successor to Khamenei. He has been linked by human rights groups to mass killings of Iranian dissidents in 1988, when he served on a panel involved in sentencing prisoners to death.