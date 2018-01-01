An image taken from a video released by Iran’s Mehr News Agency reportedly shows a group of men pushing traffic barriers in a street in Tehran on Saturday. (AFP/Getty Images)

At least 10 people have been killed in nationwide protests in Iran, Iranian state television said Monday, even as President Hassan Rouhani appealed for calm and demonstrations broke out in several cities.

State media said security forces repelled “armed protesters” who tried to take over police stations and military bases. Some videos circulating online have showed protesters in violent confrontations with police.

President Trump tweeted about the protests again Monday, saying that Iran “is failing at every level” and that repressed Iranians “are hungry for food & freedom.”

“Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted,” Trump tweeted. “TIME FOR CHANGE!”

Iranian leaders have balked at Trump’s comments. Rouhani on Sunday said the U.S. president had “no right to sympathize with Iranians” given his administration’s hostile policies.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reacted to anti-government protests in a televised speech Dec. 31, rebuffing President Trump’s support of the dissent. (Reuters)

The rising death toll in Iran comes as spontaneous demonstrations have swept across the country since Thursday, when economic protests swiftly turned political and took aim at the government and ruling clerics. Criticism of the Islamic Republic is taboo and public dissent often brutally suppressed.

People were killed in at least three cities in provinces in the south and southwest, state television and Iranian lawmakers said. At least some had been shot and killed.

But demonstrators — enraged and, it appears, leaderless — have continued to flout authorities in towns and cities, venting anger at police and state institutions. Protesters have chanted against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and in some cases called for a return to the monarchy overthrown in 1979.

The unrest is the boldest challenge to Iran’s government since a 2009 uprising over disputed election results lasted for months on the streets of Tehran. Those demonstrations, which criticized what participants said were fraudulent presidential elections, were eventually crushed and the movement’s leaders put under house arrest.

Rouhani, a moderate, had pledged to free those leaders and expand Iran’s political and social freedoms.

[Analysis: Tweeting Iran: How social media can (and cannot) facilitate protest]

On Sunday, the president agreed that protesters had legitimate demands, including calls for more transparency and an end to government corruption. But he urged them to refrain from violence and on Monday said that the nation would “deal with rioters and lawbreakers.”

Still, Rouhani, who was reelected to a second term in May, struck a somewhat conciliatory tone, calling the protests “an opportunity, not a threat.”

In a televised address Sunday, he encouraged state bodies to “allow more space for criticism.” It was unclear whether his message would mollify the demonstrators.

Ordinary Iranians have been squeezed by years of international sanctions, many of which were lifted as part of a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015. Iran’s economy has grown since then thanks to resumed oil exports — Iran is a major OPEC power — but non-oil sector growth has sagged.

Inflation is on the rise and unemployment high. Proposed price hikes for staples such as fuel angered Iranians in recent weeks. Many protesters chanted against Iran’s involvement in such places as Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, where its elite Revolutionary Guard Corps has poured cash and weapons to build up proxies and defend the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad.

The demonstrators appeared to be drawn from the middle- and working-class populations in the provinces, observers said, in stark contrast to the 2009 protests, which were centered in Tehran and driven by educated elites.

“The references to Syria and the chiding of the Islamic Republic’s foreign adventures in protests by ordinary Iranians proves that the people desire a different direction,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington.

“It also indicates that they are tired of sacrificing their interests for the far-flung interests of the regime,” he said.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news