The pilot of the Iranian Mahan Air plane was flying in the Tanf area in eastern Syria, which hosts a U.S. military base, when two jets approached, identifying themselves as U.S. army pilots via radio, Iran’s Fars News and Syrian state news agency SANA reported.
“In a conversation between the pilot of the Mahan plane and the pilots of the two fighters to warn them to keep a safe distance, they introduced themselves as American,” Fars News reported.
The plane, bound from Tehran to the Lebanese capital Beirut, landed at its destination. The Lebanese Red Cross told The Washington Post it had reported to the scene, but had not yet evacuated any injuries.
An IRIB reporter, who appeared to have been aboard the flight, said from Beirut that three passengers were wounded during the fighter jets’ “intentional move.”
Fars News later reported that the plane was back in Iran, apparently without any more incidents.
Videos circulated on social media showed both Arabic and Farsi speakers aboard the plane, some of them suffering injuries. One video showed the plane seemingly suddenly dropping altitude, as women screamed in the background. Another featured a Farsi-speaking man who suffered a head injury that marked his face with a thin line of blood.
One woman filmed the plane aisle, the floor strewn with papers and packaged items, with passengers sporting bright yellow life vests. One child had gauze wrapped around his head. “I’m filming what happened, yeah, in case we die,” she said in Arabic.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been informed of the incident, which is under investigation.