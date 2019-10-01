Two other men, Ali Nafariyeh and Mohammed Ali Babapour, are also charged with spying for the CIA, and received 10 years in prison and a fine of $55,000, which the judicial spokesman said was the amount paid to them by the American intelligence agency.

AD

Mohammed Amin Nasab, charged with spying for the British government, was also given a 10 year sentence.

The spokesman said the individuals were all arrested last year, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said.

AD

Iran’s claims that it broke up U.S. spy ring are ‘totally false,’ Trump says

At the same conference, it was announced that President Hassan Rouhani’s brother, Hossein Fereydoun, had been sentenced to five years in prison, and may face additional charges in another case, the official IRNA news agency reported. The initial sentence was seven years, and was reduced by two years after it went through the appeals court.

Fereydoun was convicted in May for corruption charges. The recent charges were “money-laundering related,” IRNA reported, but gave no further explanation.

AD

In July, Iran said that its intelligence forces identified and arrested 17 Iranians suspected of spying for the CIA and that some of them were sentenced to death. President Trump denied Iran’s claim that it had dismantled an elaborate U.S. spy ring.

It is unclear if the four whose sentences were announced on Tuesday are among the 17 or not.

AD

Tensions have been high recently between the Washington and Tehran. Iran released a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz last week after holding it for two months amid a standoff over security in the Persian Gulf region.

The United States also blamed Iran for attacks on commercial tankers in the area, as well as a complex attack on Saudi oil facilities last month, which Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Aramco said caused a suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude. Iran has denied both charges.

Detained British oil tanker departs Iran, owner says

Saudi Arabia oil output takes major hit after apparent drone attacks claimed by Yemen rebels

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news

AD