From left to right, spokesman for Iran's atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, attend a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Iranian officials Sunday said that within hours Tehran would begin enriching uranium above the level allowed by the 2015 nuclear deal it struck with world powers, the latest step to reduce Iran’s commitments under the accord following a U.S. withdrawal from the pact last year.

The officials, speaking at a news conference, did not give specifics but said monitoring would confirm the breach on Monday. The nuclear accord caps Iran’s uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent — far below the 90 percent needed to produce a nuclear weapon.

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that the increase would help fuel the country’s power plants. On Saturday, a chief aide to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei suggested Iran would boost enrichment to 5 percent.

The move “may end in Iran’s withdrawal from the deal, which is not what we want,” said Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi.

[Iran prepared to enrich uranium beyond limits set by nuclear accord, senior official says]

He said Iran was stepping back from certain aspects of the accord because the United States, which reimposed sanctions on Iran, and European nations failed to uphold their obligations under the deal.

The agreement curbed Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for widespread sanctions relief. President Trump abandoned the accord last year and his administration has embarked on a “maximum pressure campaign” to isolate Iran.

Europe has struggled to maintain the economic benefits promised to Iran under the deal. Iranian officials said Sunday that Tehran would continue to reduce its commitments to the accord every 60 days.

Last week Iran breached the 300 kilogram limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium.

