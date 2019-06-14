

A picture obtained from Iranian news agency Tasnim on June 13, 2019, reportedly shows an Iranian navy boat trying to control a fire on the Norwegian-owned Front Altair tanker said to have been attacked in the waters of the Gulf of Oman. (Photo by TASNIM NEWS / AFP/Getty Images)

Iran on Friday dismissed U.S. claims that its forces attacked two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, calling the allegations “alarming” and accusing the Trump administration of “economic terrorism” and actively working to sabotage diplomacy in the region.

The comments from Iranian diplomats, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, came just hours after the U.S. Central Command released a video and timeline suggesting that U.S. military assets observed Iranian vessels returning to one of the tankers to retrieve an unexploded mine.

“At 4:10 p.m. local time an IRGC Gashti Class patrol boat approached the M/T Kokuka Courageous and was observed and recorded removing the unexploded limpet mine” from the Courageous, said Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman.

The two tankers, which carried petrochemicals from the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Gulf of Oman, were targeted early Thursday in what observers said marked a serious escalation in the strategic waterway, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil passes. It connects energy supplies from Arab nations in the gulf, as well as Iran, to consumers around the globe.

Senior U.S. officials showed photographs to reporters of the damaged tanker Kokuka Courageous with what the Navy identified as a suspected magnetic mine attached to its hull. The unexploded weapon was probably applied by hand from an Iranian fast boat, one official said, and is thought to be the same kind of weapon used to blow a hole elsewhere in the same tanker and to do more-serious damage to the other ship that was targeted, the Front Altair, two officials said.

The officials, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity because many elements of the investigation remain secret, said the type and timing of the attacks bear Iranian hallmarks. But U.S. officials could not yet say with certainty where the mines were manufactured or exactly how they were laid.

“There’s not too many ways in which this can be done,” one official said. “Very few that don’t involve an individual physically placing it on the ship.”



A picture obtained from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on June 14, 2019, shows what it says are some of the crew from a tanker targeted in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman, after they were reportedly rescued by the Iranian navy on June 13, 2019 in the Iranian southern port town of Bandar-e-Jask. (Photo by STR / TASNIM NEWS AGENCY / AFP/Getty Images)

On his Twitter account Friday, Zarif said that the United States “immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran — [without] a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence.”

He pointed to the attack’s timing — as Japanese Prime Miniser Abe Shinzo met with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran — as evidence that the United States is engaged in “sabotage diplomacy.”

The Courageous is a Japanese-owned vessel. A U.S. defense official said the USS Bainbridge, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer that was in the area, took on board 21 crew members from the ship.

The accusation against Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, is “not only not funny . . . but alarming and worrisome,” Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

“The responsibility for the security of the Strait of Hormuz lies with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Mousavi said. He added that the Iranian navy had “rescued” 23 crew members from the Front Altair, a Norway-owned ship, “as soon as possible.”

The ship’s crew members — 11 Russians, 11 Filipinos and one Georgian — were transferred to an Iranian navy ship, then taken to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

U.S. officials said several nations are consulting about how to respond. One option may be to provide military escorts for commercial tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz, one official said, although no decision has been made.



A frame grab from a handout video made available by the U.S. Central Command shows a smaller boat near what appears to be the vessel Kokuka Courageous, in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019 (issued 14 June 2019). According to the Navy, the video shows an Iranian Gashti Class patrol boat's crew “removing an unexploded limpet mine” from the tanker. (Photo by U.S. NAVY/U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran Thursday for the “blatant assault” on the vessels and said the United States would defend itself and its allies against Iranian aggression in the region. But he provided no evidence that the explosions were the work of Iranian forces.

Pompeo said the U.S. assessment of Iranian involvement is based on intelligence, the type of weapons used and the level of expertise needed, and that no Iranian-backed militia in the region has the resources or proficiency to pull off such a sophisticated operation.

“As the threat evolves, it’s incumbent on us to reevaluate our presence,” said one senior U.S. official.

The U.S. military has dispatched a P-8 Poseidon, an anti-ship, anti-submarine and surveillance aircraft, to the area in response to the incident, a defense official said.

The incidents were similar to suspected acts of sabotage carried out against tankers near the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah last month and looked to be the latest salvo in the mounting confrontation between the United States and Iran. As the Trump administration has tightened economic sanctions on Iran after withdrawing last year from the historic nuclear deal, Iran and its allies have responded with calibrated attacks in the Persian Gulf area, Iraq and Saudi Arabia aimed at underscoring the potential cost to U.S. interests, including the international oil trade, experts say.

Pompeo said the impetus behind the attacks was the administration’s “maximum pressure campaign” of sanctions that U.S. officials say are designed to get Iran to negotiate over its nuclear program and its support of militias in various neighboring countries.

“Our policy remains an economic and diplomatic effort to bring Iran back to the negotiating table at the right time and encourage a comprehensive deal that addresses the broad range of threats,” Pompeo said. “Iran should meet diplomacy with diplomacy, not with terror, bloodshed and extortion.”

But some experts say the recent tensions have underscored the limits of that policy.

In a climate of hostility, the tanker incidents could bring the parties closer to the brink of violent confrontation.

“This is a way station to a wider conflict breaking out between Iran and the United States,” said Ali Vaez, senior Iran analyst and Iran project director for the International Crisis Group. “If Iran was behind it, it is very clear the maximum pressure policy of the Trump administration is rendering Iran more aggressive, not less.”

The blasts could also reflect a widening split between pro-diplomacy officials in Iran and hard-liners opposed to further negotiations, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. The branch of the Iranian military, which boasts land, air and sea forces, answers only to Khamenei and is responsible for Iran’s external military operations.

Iran’s security services, including the IRGC, “have a decades-long history of conducting attacks and other operations aimed precisely at undermining the diplomatic objectives of a country’s elected representatives,” the political risk firm Eurasia Group said in a briefing note Thursday.

“The attacks could have been designed to put an exclamation point on Iran’s warnings to Abe about the risks of instability in the region,” the note said. About 80 percent of Japan’s oil imports come from the Middle East and pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The blasts occurred 24 nautical miles from the nearest IRGC naval base, one U.S. official said. IRGC ships are frequently present in that area but had not until recently begun to harass or impede shipping, the official said.

“It’s clear that there is a pattern of Iranian naval activity in and around commercial shipping lanes that is inconsistent with their prior behavior,” the official said.

The attacks are part of Iran’s response to tightening U.S. sanctions, one official said. He described the Iranian view this way: “If we can’t ship oil, no one can.”

Anne Gearan and Carol Morello in Washington and Simon Denyer and Akiko Kashiwagi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

