Soleimani, 62, was killed as he rode in a convoy with Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, an Iraqi militia commander better known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. On Friday, Iranian state media announced that the Quds Force would now be led by Soleimani’s deputy, Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani.

Iranian militia allied with Iran had been harassing U.S. forces in Iraq over recent weeks, including in one attack on a base that killed a U.S. contractor. The United States has said that Soleimani was killed as he was planning new attacks and that President Trump ordered the attack. Here’s what we know:

• Qasem Soleimani was a towering figure who was key in training Iran’s proxies around the region, especially in Iraq.

• Iran has vowed to retaliate against the United States. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has called on all U.S. citizens to leave the country immediately.

• Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Soleimani was planning new attacks against U.S. diplomats in the region and stressed that Washington is committed to de-escalation.

• Iraq’s politicians have roundly condemned the strike, describing it as both a violation of its sovereignty and the agreement allowing U.S. forces in the country.

Trump tweets that United States has been paying Iraq "Billions of Dollars a year" Trump tweeted on Friday morning that the United States had been paying large sums of money to Iraq "on top of all else we have done for them" and criticized the influence of Iran in the country. "The people of Iraq don't want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice," Trump added, before tweeting that the people of Iraq were not happy with the influence of Iran over their country. "It will never end well!" U.S. strike on top Iranian commander sharply divides Congress

United Nations secretary general: “The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf” António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, is “deeply concerned with the recent escalation” in the Middle East, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.

“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint,” the statement read. “The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.” By Adam Taylor AD AD