Iran vowed to enact “severe revenge” on the United States after a drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, one of the country’s top military figures and leader of its international special operations forces abroad, early Friday near the Baghdad airport.

The killing of Soleimani, a revered figure among forces aligned with Iran’s Islamic Republic throughout the Middle East, put the region in a state of tension. U.S. outposts and personnel braced for retaliatory attacks and oil prices shot upward. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad warned Americans in Iraq to leave “immediately.”

Soleimani, 62, was killed as he rode in a convoy with Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, an Iraqi militia commander better known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. On Friday, Iranian state media announced that the Quds Force would now be led by Soleimani’s deputy, Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani.

Iranian militia allied with Iran had been harassing U.S. forces in Iraq over recent weeks, including in one attack on a base that killed a U.S. contractor. The United States has said that Soleimani was killed as he was planning new attacks and that President Trump ordered the attack. Here’s what we know:

Qasem Soleimani was a towering figure who was key in training Iran’s proxies around the region, especially in Iraq.

• Iran has vowed to retaliate against the United States. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has called on all U.S. citizens to leave the country immediately.

• Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Soleimani was planning new attacks against U.S. diplomats in the region and stressed that Washington is committed to de-escalation.

• Iraq’s politicians have roundly condemned the strike, describing it as both a violation of its sovereignty and the agreement allowing U.S. forces in the country.