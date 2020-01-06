Millions in Iran’s capital of Tehran attended the funeral of Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Monday in a display rivaling the ceremony marking the passing of the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Khomeini 30 years ago.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, wept as he prayed over the coffin of Soleimani while he and other Iranian leaders vowed revenge against the U.S. drone strike that killed one of the country’s top military commanders.

Here are key points of what we know:

●The funeral in Tehran was a stark display of Soleimani’s importance to the regime.

●In the aftermath of the strike, Iran discarded more internationally-mandated curbs on its nuclear program.

●Iraq’s parliament is moving to expel U.S. troops after the strike

●Trump has threatened to hit Iraq with heavy sanctions if U.S. troops forced to leave.