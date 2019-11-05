Under the nuclear agreement, Iran is banned from enriching uranium at Fordow or even bringing uranium into the facility for 15 years.

“We know how sensitive they are to the Fordow facility,” Rouhani said, referring to Western powers who negotiated the accord.

“When they begin living up to their commitments [under the agreement], then we will stop feeding gas to the centrifuges,” he said.

The measures marked the fourth step Iran has taken this year to reduce its obligations under the pact, which curbed Iran’s nuclear energy program in exchange for widespread sanctions relief. In recent months, it has exceeded caps on the size and purity of its enriched uranium stockpile. It has also doubled the number of its advanced centrifuges.

Iranian officials say the moves are aimed at persuading European powers to offset the effects of U.S. sanctions.

President Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement last year, reimposing a near-total trade embargo on the Iranian economy. The economic restrictions are part of what the administration has called a “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran to force it to renegotiate restraints on its nuclear activities, as well as its support for proxy forces in the region and ballistic missile construction.

