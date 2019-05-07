Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, shown above Feb. 14 in Sochi, Russia, is expected to outline Wednesday his country’s decision to stop complying with elements of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. (Pool New/Reuters)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will officially outline on Wednesday his country’s decision to reduce its compliance with a landmark nuclear deal that the United States unilaterally abandoned last year.

Rouhani is expected to deliver the decision in letters to the leaders of the other signatories of the accord amid heightened American economic and military pressure on Iran. This includes the deployment of an aircraft carrier to the Middle East that U.S. officials say was in response to credible indications Tehran planned to attack U.S. interests in the region.

According to IRNA, the official news agency of Iran, a Foreign Ministry official will brief the ambassadors of Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia on Iran’s plan to curtail its full cooperation with the 2015 deal in response to their compliance with renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Rouhani will also send letters to the leaders of those nations “saying Iran exercised restraint over the past year, but the other parties to the deal failed to adhere to their commitments so that Iran had no other way but to reduce its commitments under the deal,” according to the IRNA.

Tehran’s intention to not fully abide by the terms of the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, would represent the strongest steps taken by Iran to respond to comprehensive economic sanctions imposed by Washington last year.

It remains unclear what elements of the accord Iran plans to abandon. In recent weeks, Iranian officials have indicated their country could begin enriching uranium at levels beyond what is permitted by the nuclear accord or limit access for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s monitors.



Iranian women walk past a mural in Tehran on Tuesday, the eve of the first anniversary of U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal. (Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

On Monday, Iranian media reported Rouhani was going to unveil countermeasures to the renewed American sanctions in a nationally televised speech marking the anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal. Those plans appeared to be scuttled on Tuesday.

Instead, Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will detail “the technical and legal details of Iran’s new decision to reduce its commitments” in a letter to Federica Mogherini. the European Union’s foreign policy chief, IRNA reported.

Among the messages Tehran will send to the European nations, China and Russia is that Iran will continue to fully comply with the terms of the deal in exchange for those countries rejecting newly imposed U.S. restrictions on banking and oil trade with Iran, according to IRNA.

Those nations had opposed the U.S. withdrawal from the accord and have been unable to stem the White House’s determination to isolate Iran.

Since withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement, the Trump administration has imposed sanctions on purchasers of Iranian oil and designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian military, as a terrorist group. On Friday, the State Department announced new restrictions on Iran’s civil nuclear program, despite protests by European allies.

Read more:

Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Baghdad amid rising tensions with Iran

Iranian threats led to White House’s deployment announcement, U.S. officials say

Iran is seeking to extend its religious sway in Iraq as it competes with the U.S. for clout.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news