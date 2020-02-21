He called the election a “national celebration” and urged Iranians to participate to “guarantee the country’s national interests.” Iran has been buffeted in recent months by domestic unrest over a faltering economy and a brewing military confrontation with the United States.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, also encouraged voters to go to the polls. After casting his vote, Rouhani said that he hoped the election would usher in a “dynamic parliament capable of addressing the people’s needs,” in a statement carried by Iranian state television.

The 290-seat legislature drafts laws and approves the national budget. And while ultimate power lies with Khamenei, the parliament can help or hamper the president’s agenda. Rouhani is under fire from hard line conservatives who have criticized his push for engagement with the West, including the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers, once the president’s signature foreign policy achievement.

Hard line factions opposed to Rouhani were expected to dominate the ballots, experts said, in part due to the disqualification of thousands of candidates by Iran’s influential Guardian Council, a 12-member body responsible for vetting candidates and legislation.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced sanctions on five members of the council for its moves to block candidates.

“The Trump Administration will not tolerate the manipulation of elections to favor the regime’s malign agenda, and this action exposes those senior regime officials responsible for preventing the Iranian people from freely choosing their leaders,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.

Ahead of Friday’s vote, it purged a number of reformist politicians — including incumbent lawmakers — from the candidate lists, drawing criticism from Iran’s more moderate factions, including Rouhani himself.

“Rouhani has sharply criticized the council’s vetting, warning that elections could turn into a formality,” Henry Rome, Iran analyst at the political risk firm, Eurasia Group, said in a briefing note. “But Rouhani is fighting a losing battle.”

Iran’s current parliament was elected in 2016, when Iranians believed they were emerging from years of economic sanctions and political isolation, and is dominated by bloc of reformist and centrist lawmakers. They favor a more open Iran with relaxed political and social rules. The chamber has done little, however, to address the demands of Iranians frustrated by rising costs, unemployment and an increasingly repressive security apparatus.

In November, security forces killed hundreds of demonstrators in a brutal crackdown on protests over a fuel price hike aimed at curbing government spending. Last month, demonstrations also flared after Iran’s armed forces admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian airliner they mistook for a hostile aircraft, killing all 176 people on board.

In Karaj, a restive suburb of Tehran, 38-year-old Mahshid said that she did not see a difference between Iran’s pro-reform and hard line factions.

“I do not want to vote. For years, we haven’t been able to make the slightest difference in this country,” she said. Mahshid declined to give her full name out of fear of reprisal by security forces.

Also in Tehran, Shideh, 32, expressed similar feelings of apathy ahead of the vote — and said she was unsure if she would cast a ballot. She blamed the Guardian Council for approving or banning candidates based on ideology rather than qualification.