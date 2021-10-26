Syria’s electricity sector was hard hit by the country’s 10-year conflict that killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed large parts of the country.
State news agency SANA said the rehabilitation of the station will cost 99.5 million euros ($115 million) and will take 26 months to complete. The station will then have a production capacity of 576 megawatts, according to SANA.
Syria suffers hourslong electricity cuts daily and over the past months the government has been encouraging businesses and private homes to rely more on solar energy.