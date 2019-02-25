Photo by STRINGER/EPA-EFE/REX (10103896c) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a presser in Tehran on Feb. 13. (Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

ISTANBUL — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif abruptly tendered his resignation in an Instagram post Monday, the state-run news agency reported.

Iran's deputy foreign minister confirmed the authenticity of the post.

Zarif had become known in many places as the face of Iran because of his leading role in negotiating the nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers.

“I highly appreciate the graciousness of the brave Iranian people and respected officials over the past 67 months,” Zarif wrote in the statement, which was posted to his verified Instagram account.

“I sincerely apologize for my lack of ability to continue my service and for all of the shortcomings,” he added.

It remains unclear whether his resignation will be accepted by Iran’s top officials.

Zarif’s resignation comes amid heightened tension between Iran and the United States, which reimposed sanctions on the Iranian economy in the fall. The reason for Zarif's resignation was not immediately clear.

A U.S.-educated diplomat, Zarif was popular both at home and abroad.

“He has handed in his resignation, but that doesn't mean that this is the end of this story,” said Trita Parsi, president of the National Iranian American Council in Washington.

“It will be very interesting to see the reactions of the Iranian public to this decision,” he said.

Kaveh Nematipour contributed reporting.

