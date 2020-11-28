In a statement Saturday, Rouhani, referring to Israel, blamed the “usurper Zionist regime” for the killing and said Fakhrizadeh’s death would not impede Iran’s scientific “achievements.” In a separate speech, Rouhani tied the killing to President Trump’s coming departure from office.

AD

AD

Trump — who withdrew the United States from a nuclear pact that Iran struck with world powers five years ago — has ramped up sanctions and other pressures on Tehran since walking away from the deal aimed at reining in Tehran’s nuclear program. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with allies on Iran policies and work to rejoin the nuclear agreement.

“This brutal assassination shows that our enemies are passing through anxious weeks, weeks that they feel their pressure era is coming to an end and the global conditions are changing,” Rouhani said. “The Iranian nation is smarter and wiser than to fall in the Zionist trap,” he said, adding that Israel aimed “to cause commotion and turmoil.”

Officials in Israel have not commented.

AD

The killing added to soaring tensions in the region amid fears that a confrontation between Iran and the United States or Israel could erupt before Biden takes office. The front page of Iran’s hard line Kayhan newspaper on Saturday warned Israel to await an “eye for an eye.” Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, two Iran-backed Palestinian militias, issued statements Friday condemning the assassination. Hezbollah, another Iranian ally, said Friday that “the response to this crime” was in Iran’s hands, Reuters reported.

AD

The Pentagon announced Friday that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier had been deployed back to the Middle East following maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean. While the timing of the announcement was unusual, the deployment, had been initiated before Friday’s attack to support U.S. troops withdrawing from Iraq and Afghanistan.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet said “there were no specific threats that triggered the return of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group,” Reuters reported.

AD

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a series of tweets Saturday warned that there would be “definitive punishment of the perpetrators” while Iran would continue “following the scientific and technological attempts of the martyr in all segments of his activity,” in a possible reference to Fakhrizadeh's nuclear work.

AD

Fakhrizadeh was widely regarded as the brains behind Iran’s nuclear program, including Tehran’s clandestine efforts to develop a nuclear bomb in the early 2000s. The physics professor, believed to be about 60 years old, has been identified by intelligence officials as the head of the Amad Plan, the secret nuclear weapons research program that sought to develop as many as six nuclear bombs before Iranian leaders ordered a halt to the program in 2003.

Formerly a reclusive figure rarely seen in public, Fakhrizadeh has more recently allowed himself to appear on official Iranian websites, including during events held by Iran’s supreme leader.

AD

Iran has recently increased its stockpile of enriched uranium since the Trump administration pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran has insisted that the enriched uranium is intended only to power its nuclear energy plants and a research reactor, while its foes counter that it puts the nation closer to producing warhead-grade material.

AD

U.S. officials and the Biden team have yet to comment on the killing. On Friday, Trump retweeted veteran Israeli journalist Yossi Melman, who described the attack as a “major psychological and professional blow for Iran.”

There was no official reaction in Israel to the news, which broke at the beginning of the sabbath shutdown that began at Friday and will continue until sunset on Saturday. Israeli officials typically do not respond to accusations pointed their way following attacks in the region.

AD

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has beseeched the international community to take tougher actions against Iran’s nuclear program and Fakhrizadeh specifically, highlighting the scientist’s photograph at a news conference in 2018 and advising the world to “remember his name.”

More recently, speculation has risen that Netanyahu has pushed the Trump administration to strike against Iran’s nuclear assets before Biden’s inauguration.

AD

In a column posted early Saturday, Melman said the loss of Fakhrizadeh is unlikely to derail Iran’s progress in producing enriched uranium, while at the same time ramping up tensions and making Biden’s diplomatic hurdles more difficult to overcome.

AD

“The messages from Netanyahu and Trump could be interpreted as warmongering against the backdrop of Trump losing the presidential election this month,” Melman wrote in the Israeli daily Haaratz.

If Israel’s involvement in the killing should be confirmed, the action could seen as a “deliberate attempt to exacerbate the situation, which is already extremely tense amid reports that Trump has considered bombing Iran as a parting gesture before he leaves the White House.”

The attack — which Iranian news agencies said involved a car bomb and gunmen — recalled the shadowy killings of Iranian nuclear scientists a decade ago and exposed holes in Iran's security and intelligence agencies.

AD

AD

Accounts of Fakhrizadeh’s killing indicated his movements were being tracked and the attack was coordinated.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said the attack began with a car bomb that detonated in the path of Fakhrizadeh’s vehicle. Then “terrorists started shooting,” it reported.

But Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami, Iran’s defense minister, described a different chain of events in an interview with Iranian state television, saying the attack started with gunmen opening fire on Fakhrizadeh’s car. A pickup truck about 50 feet away exploded a short time later, he said. The gunfire continued, wounding the scientist and two of his bodyguards.

Sepah Cybery, a social media channel affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Saturday that it believed twelve attackers were involved, in addition to Fakhrizadeh’s four bodyguards, two of whom it reported were shot and are in serious condition.

AD

AD

Targeted attacks between 2010 and 2012 killed at least four researchers and others with links to Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran accused Israel and the United States of masterminding the attacks as part of a covert war. U.S. officials have denied any role, and Israel has not commented.

In a message on Twitter Friday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), wrote: “If the primary purpose of the killing of Mr. Fakhrizadeh was to make it harder to restart the Iran nuclear agreement, then this assassination does not make America, Israel or the world safer.”

Former CIA director John O. Brennan, a strong Trump critic, tweeted that the attack was “a criminal act & highly reckless.”

“It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict,” he wrote. “Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.”