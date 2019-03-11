Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a joint news conference with Iraqi president Barham Salih at the presidential palace in Baghdad, Monday. (Ahmed Jalil/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

— Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was in Baghdad Monday on his first state visit to Iraq since his election six years ago, shoring up political and trade relations as part of Tehran's growing clout in the region.

Rouhani, a relative moderate, used the start of his three-day trip to criticize the United States, which has sought to isolate Iran. Iraq is a key battleground for rising tensions between Iran and the United States in the Middle East, and Rouhani's visit will emphasize economic ties to help offset U.S. sanctions.

The United States “always seeks to create division,” Rouhani said from the Iranian capital, Tehran, before his departure, the Tasnim news agency reported.

In Baghdad, at a joint news conference with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Rouhani said Iran and Iraq's shared cultural and religious ties could “not be easily undermined,” the Mehr news agency reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the visit “historic,” and Iranian state TV said it would mark a “new chapter” in Iran-Iraq relations.

Rouhani also plans to meet the supreme religious authority in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf, Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

Sistani, who is Iranian, is opposed to the contested Shiite Muslim doctrine known as wilayat al-faqih, which is the foundation of the clerical-ruled government in Iran.

But Iraq, which shares a 900-mile border with Iran, relies on its eastern neighbor for everything from electricity to military assistance in the fight against the Islamic State. Iran's political, military and economic power is unmatched in Iraq, where the population is also majority Shiite.

The two countries fought an eight-year-long war in the 1980s, when Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Iran. But since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, which ousted Hussein, Iran has bolstered its influence much to the chagrin of the United States.

[The U.S. and Iran are competing to shape Iraq’s new government. Both are failing.]

U.S. officials have urged Iraqi leaders to abandon or at least downgrade relations with Iran or potentially face U.S. secondary sanctions. The United States reimposed its near-total trade embargo on Iran in the fall, after President Trump said he would withdraw from a 2015 nuclear accord that curbed Iran's atomic energy program in exchange for major sanctions relief.

Iran, the Trump administration says, needs to give up its ballistic missile program and end support for militias in places such as Lebanon and Syria, where it has helped President Bashar al-Assad win his fight against Syrian rebels. Iran says it needs missiles for defense.

In Iraq, leaders are struggling to balance the country's allegiances to the United States and Iran. Both countries aided Iraq in its battle against the Islamic State insurgency, which swept through swaths of Iraqi territory in 2014.

Iraqi political analyst Ghalib Shahbandar said that even as the United States seeks to limit Iran’s sway in Iraq, he believes that U.S. officials want to maintain stability here.

“They are convinced that Iraq is the center of the region — that if Iraq is stable, the whole region will be stable,” he said.

Cunningham reported from Istanbul.

