It was at one of those parties that he was detained for no apparent reason on the night of Nov. 20 by unidentified men wearing unspecified Iraqi security force uniforms.

All his family and friends have been able to learn is that armed men burst into the Ishtar Hotel in central Baghdad where Fakhry, 31, was holding a Ladies Night event for as many as 200 people around the hotel pool. They took Fakhry, a friend who was the nephew of a government minister and around 10 of the partygoers, bundled them into vehicles and drove away.

The partygoers were let go almost immediately. The minister’s nephew was released two days later. He had been held in what appeared to be an official prison cell, then was driven by his captors onto the premises of his uncle’s ministry and marched blindfolded into his office.

Fakhry hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

His disappearance has focused attention on the impunity with which a vast network of often-shadowy Iraqi security agencies continues to operate, three years after the defeat of the Islamic State and more than a decade after Shiite militias rose to prominence as participants in the sectarian bloodletting in Baghdad.

The militias now officially operate under the umbrella of the government security forces, but in reality they operate as a law unto themselves, pursuing their own agendas, hunting down opponents and forcibly disappearing people whose views or lifestyles offend them, human rights groups say.

Iraq’s new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, vowed when he took office in May to rein in militia activity. Fakhry’s disappearance suggests that little has changed, Human Rights Watch said in a statement this week denouncing what it described as the “enforced disappearance” of Fakhry.

“His government has precious little to show for these promises and disappearances have continued,” the report said.

Fakhry’s family has approached half a dozen security agencies, multiple police stations and numerous high-ranking government officials to ask about his whereabouts. All of them deny knowing anything, said Fakhry’s brother, Amjad, in a telephone interview.

The staff of the Ishtar Hotel told a family lawyer that closed-circuit TV footage from the night of Fakhry’s disappearance was deleted by the hotel’s management, he said.

Such is the fear generated by the militias that no witnesses have been willing to talk.

The nephew of the government minister told Fakhry’s family he doesn’t know who detained him.

“I sensed when I spoke to him, he was very scared. He said, ‘Please, I don’t want to talk about it, even on the phone. I don’t know anything, leave me out of it,’ ” Amjad Fakhry said. The other partygoers who were swiftly released have likewise said they know nothing, he said.

“They are all scared and they wouldn’t say anything,” he said.

Suspicion falls on one or another of the myriad government security force branches, including the loosely affiliated Popular Mobilization Forces, the Hashd al-Shaabi, to which the former militias belong. They are suspected of involvement in the assassinations of numerous political activists involved in anti -government demonstrations that have rocked Iraq over the past year, as well as a series of bombings in recent weeks targeting liquor stores.

The first report of Fakhry’s disappearance came on a Telegram channel associated with Shiite militias, which said Fakhry was accused of holding a “masonic” party. Government officials have subsequently told Human Rights Watch and Fakhry’s family that he was involved in organizing a party for members of the gay community and was found in possession of half a kilogram of heroin. Fakhry’s family says the allegations are false.

“In our view, it’s related to the PMF,” said Belkis Wille, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch. Because the Popular Mobilization Forces have now been integrated into the state security forces, “the state is essentially on the hook for this,” she said.

It is unclear why Fakhry may have been singled out, but his Westernized lifestyle may be one reason. He was a fixture of the Baghdad party circuit and his events had drawn international media coverage.

In 2017 he organized an automobile “drifting” event in Mosul at the height of the battle against the Islamic State. It was abandoned after the Islamic State dispatched armed drones over the area, forcing participants to take cover under trees, according to a BuzzFeed report at the time.

Another widely publicized event was a huge dance party held for Baghdad’s biker community in a city stadium that drew thousands of people, featured in a report by Reuters.