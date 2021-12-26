Among the bodies returned Sunday was that of 24-year-old Maryam Nouri, called Baran by her friends and family. She perished during the ill-fated, illicit voyage across the English Channel with hopes of reuniting with her fiancé in Britain. The flimsy boat sank a few miles (kilometers) from the French coast. At least 27 migrants bound for Britain drowned. France’s interior minister called it the biggest migration tragedy involving the crossing to date.