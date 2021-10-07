“This step is the first practical stage taken by the (Iraqi) government to rely on alternative, clean and renewable energies in the production of electrical energy, and to meet Iraq’s energy needs,” an Iraqi statement posted on the state-run news agency INA said late Wednesday.
Iraq hopes the agreement would help mitigate its energy supply gap. The country is a major oil producer with plentiful energy resources, but Iraq suffers daily power outages across the country due to rampant corruption, an aging grid and other technical issues.